How Camila Mendes Is Working to Stop Picking at Her Pimples

Even though we know how bad it is, it’s really hard not to pop pimples. Even though I don’t really pop, I have a terrible habit of touching my face, which spreads bacteria and makes me break out more. Apparently, so does Camila Mendes. The Riverdale star took to her Instagram stories to reveal she’s trying to stop picking at her skin and a popular esthetician is helping her kick the habit. “@reneerouleau sent me a twisty toy so I would stop picking at my blemishes and it’s working lol,” she wrote while sharing a snap of her playing with a silver toy. What is this thing and how do I get one?

Renee Rouleau doesn’t just have a popular acne-fighting skincare line. Her e-commerce site also sells the No Picking! Twisty Toy ($5.50 at Renee Rouleau), a stress-relieving gadget to keep your hands busy when you want to pick. It’s kind of like the chicer version of a Fidget Spinner.

Of course, Rouleau didn’t only send the actress a toy. She also hooked her up with some best-selling products from her line. “She also sent me all these goodies because she’s an angel from above who is going to heal my current breakout,” Mendes wrote.

The esthetician made sure Mendes had her Skin Recovery Lotion ($43.50 at Renee Rouleau), an oil-free moisturizer for acne-prone skin, as well as her Pore + Wrinkle Perfecting Serum (49.50 at Renee Rouleau) and Skin Correcting Serum ($46.50 at Renee Rouleau). All three of those will help prevent breakouts and heal acne marks. But what if you already have a pimple that’s driving you crazy? That’s where the Zit Care Kit ($160 at Renee Rouleau) comes in. It includes the Anti Bump Solution, Daytime Blemish Gel, Night Time Spot Lotion and Post-Breakout Fading Gel, as well as cotton swabs, lancets and finger cots (because if you have to pop, do it safely).

Considering Mendes’ skin looks pretty flawless to my eyes, I’d say she’s in pretty good hands.

