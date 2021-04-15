Camila Mendes Wants ‘Riverdale’ To Do ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Musical Next

When you only have ten minutes with someone as well-rounded as Camila Mendes, it’s hard to know where to start. Do we talk about her gorgeous skin? Her iconic eyebrows? Her partnership with Secret deodorant? Or maybe Mendes can chat about more Riverdale musical episodes—my favorite ever. Well, we tried to do it all and more and she’s as lovely as you think she is.

Mendes is working with Secret on its Aluminum Free Deodorant launch, something she calls “badass” because it gives people choices. If you do choose to go the aluminum-free route, Secret’s is also free of baking soda, parabens, talc and dyes, and promises to fight odor for up to 48 hours. It comes in three scents: Cotton, Coconut and Lavender. The best part? It won’t drain your bank account. Shop it and read more from the Riverdale star, below.

Her Low-Key Beauty Routine

Mendes’s full brows are so well arched, I thought for sure she had a celebrity stylist fixing them up for her. But it turns out, less is more. “I don’t let anyone touch my brows,” she says. “I have to pluck my unibrow because I’m Brazilian.” She let them grow out a bit during quarantine, which helped her really find the shape. “Boys didn’t like me when I was younger because of my brows so I’m glad they’re trendy now!” she adds.

When it comes to her skincare routine, Mendes and I actually use the same products. We both favor Renée Rouleau’s Rapid Response Detox Cleanser ($41.50 at Renée Rouleau) to blast hormonal breakouts, as well the esthetician’s Anti Bump Solution ($49.50 at Renée Rouleau) spot treatment. “I’m a picker and Renée has taught me to be patient and let me spots heal,” says Mendes. She also likes Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment ($85 at Ulta)—another one of my faves. Are we twins, or what?

How She Feels About Graduating High School on Riverdale

“The show is about evolution so it makes sense they’d graduate from high school,” explains Mendes about leaving Riverdale High behind. It’s a good thing, she promises, and it makes sense for the show. But that doesn’t mean the 26-year-old is leaving high school altogether. She plays a high schooler in her next big role but says “it’s a bit more rated R.” Ooh, I can’t wait.

Her Dream Riverdale Musical

Riverdale fans stan the musical episodes of the show, of which there have been many throughout the seasons. They’ve done songs from Schoolhouse Rock!, Heathers: The Musical, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Chicago, Carrie: The Musical, Rent and more. One Mendes would love to perform next? The Rocky Horror Picture Show. “I could see Jughead being Frank,” she says. “Who would Veronica be? Maybe Mrs. Weiss.”

Her Self-Care at Home

One thing we all love about the actress is the way she’s been so honest about her mental health, showing fans not everything is as perfect as it seems. In 2018, she opened up about how getting help for an eating disorder changed her life. She tells me about recent anxiety attacks, something she works at every day to keep under control. (This is something we also have in common.) One thing that works for her is meditation. “Breathe for ten minutes a day,” she says. “It makes a difference.”

Supporting the Latinx Community

When I tell Mendes how much I hear about the importance of Veronica Lodge to the Latinx community, she’s obviously very proud. This is something extremely important to her work. “Veronica is strong and multi-dimensional,” she says. It would make sense she would choose to portray such a character. Though, Mendes does feel pretty lucky with her roles. “I haven’t really had any issues with tokenism or portraying Latinx characters in ways that made me uncomfortable,” she says. Instead, she’s always “pushing behind the scenes to make sure casting is inclusive and includes the Latinx community.” And that’s something we can all get behind.