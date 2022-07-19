Camila Mendes Loves These Face Masks So Much, She Joined the Company

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Camila Mendes has a new role — and it’s not a TV show or movie. The Riverdale actor is getting into beauty. Mendes joined skincare brand Loops as a partner and Creative Director. The popular face masks are a celeb favorite, with fans including Emily Ratajkowski and Emma Roberts. According to the brand, Mendes will “spearhead innovative product development” as the company expands into Ulta Beauty stores.

“I’m thrilled to join Loops to bring the brand into its next phase. I’ve always been a fan and love the face masks, so to be a part of its future development in this way is a dream,” Mendes said in a statement. “In taking on new roles in my career, my skincare routine is where I really reset from the day and nourish myself. Loops helps me maintain my routine in the most effective way possible, so I’m excited to help grow a brand that is authentically part of my everyday life.”

Loops’ popular face and eye masks are already available on Ulta Beauty’s website but starting August 1, you’ll be able to shop them in 450 Ulta Beauty stores across the country. Mendes is part of that campaign and you’ll see her face in-store and on Loops’ social platforms. More Cami works for us, that’s for sure.

Loops is sure to expand its offerings but for now, it hawks face, eye and lip masks for different skincare needs. The hydrogel mask material is both comfortable (it doesn’t slip!) and eco-friendly. Each formula is non-comedogenic (meaning it won’t clog your pores), and free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, drying alcohol and mineral oil. If you haven’t tried them, now’s a perfect time. Shop some of our faves, below.

Loops Variety Loop Face Mask Set

Get one of each type in this 5-mask set, including Sunrise Service, Night Shift, Clean Slate, Double Take and Weekly Reset.

Loops Weekly Reset Rejuvenating Eye Mask Set

Brighten and de-puff under your eyes with niacinamide, “Retinol 50C,” pearl extract and geranium flower.

Loops Sunrise Service Brightening Face Mask

Pumpkin extract de-puffs, while baobab oil hydrates and White Flower complex brightens.