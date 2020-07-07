Camila Mendes Got These Cute “Cactus Nails” to Celebrate Her New Movie

Now that nail salons are opening up (for now) and celebrities are back to seeing their nail artists, we’re going to start getting a peek at some killer talons. Today, we’re obsessing over Camila Mendes’ cactus nails she got to celebrate her movie, Palm Springs, coming to Hulu on July 10. The romcom is like a 2020 version of Groundhog Day with two strangers who meet at a Palm Springs wedding only to get stuck in a time loop. Since Palm Springs is in the desert in California, Mendes’ nails are on point.

Mendes is actually rocking two summer nail trends at the same time. Green, especially lime-green, is all over right now, as is a more modern take on the French manicure. Mendes thanked manicurist Thuy Nguyen for the look. Nguyen is also responsible for her purple nails in Mendes’ Urban Decay Ultraviolet campaign. The two are creating magic together in the form of nail art.

If you don’t have Nguyen’s nail art skills to create the cute little cactus on your own nails, you can find cactus and succulent nail stickers all over Etsy. We especially love the Sleepy Puppy Treasures Cactus Nail Art Decals ($5.50 at Etsy) and the Rachels Nails By Rachel Nail Water Decals ($1.56 at Etsy).

