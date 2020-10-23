Camila Cabello Lost Her “Short Hair Virginity” and WOW It’s Chic

Camila Cabello just joined the celeb lob club. Cabello’s short hair is blowing up Instagram right now after the singer posted an adorable shot of her new ‘do. “LOST MY SHORT HAIR VIRGINITY!!!! I’ve had long hair all my life it’s TIME TO FEEL THE AIR ON THESE SHOULDERS BABY,” she captioned the photo, sharing her excitement over the big chop. She had to have taken at least 4-5 inches off her curly strands and she’s never looked better.

Although Cabello left Fifth Harmony back in 2017, this haircut feels like she’s finally shedding her girl band persona. She’s now a 23-year-old woman in a relationship (with cutie Shawn Mendes, of course) and a career that’s just getting bigger. A trendy shaggy lob is a perfect way to show your personality while also proving you’re a chic, fashion-forward grown woman. This is especially true if, like Cabello, you’ve had long hair your entire life.

Hairstylist Dimitri Giannetos is responsible for the chop. “First time Camila is trying short hair and I LOVEEE IT!” he wrote on Instagram, calling the singer his muse. If you’ve noticed her curls are looking more defined than ever—and those curly bangs are on point—you’re not wrong. Hairstylist Sarah Conner is credited as the master behind her curls.

Although Cabello says this is the shortest she’s ever gone, we have a feeling it’s just the beginning of her bob journey. Often when you go shorter for the first time, you realize how much you love it (and it’s not scary!) and you itch to keep cutting…and cutting…and cutting…and all of a sudden you have a short curly bob but luckily, it’s chic as hell.