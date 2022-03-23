Camila Cabello Has a Real Mullet Now & I Think I Love It?!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Something big is coming for Camila Cabello. We don’t know exactly what it is but she’s gearing up for something major, with totally new hair and killer makeup. Her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos posted an up-close and personal photo of Cabello’s new mullet and fans are freaking out. It’s a huge departure for the singer, who seems to be coming into her own post-breakup from Shawn Mendes.

Sometimes when hairstylists (or beauty editors — oops) call a new cut a mullet, it’s generally just a shaggy style that’s shorter in the front and longer in the back. The modern shag has been huge in the past few years, especially on those with gorgeous curls. Cabello’s cut looks much more mullet-y than we were expecting, with waist-length hair in the back and short shaggy hair in the front. The hair is very short in the front, which screams mullet, with piece-y bangs. It’s very cool and unique.

Continuing her rockstar look is her glam makeup featuring a dramatic cut crease by makeup artist Ash K Holm.

The tiny crystals around her eyes and the green eyeliner really take the look to a whole new level. Manicurist Thuy Nguyen gave Cabello deep wine-colored nails, while fashion stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn dressed her in Tom Ford and Givenchy. We told you it was major.

It’s possible this new look is for an upcoming music video because she really looks the epitome of a pop star. It’s definitely not for Cinderella 2 unless she’s really getting a new look this time around. It could also be mostly fake with faux hairpieces. Either way, we love that Cabello is having fun and bringing her A-game post-breakup. We’ll be watching.