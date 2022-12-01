Camila Cabello Just Chopped Her Hair into a Trendy Wolf Cut

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We told you back in May 2021 about TikTokers chopping off their ponytails in search of the perfect shag haircut. It didn’t always work so well. Luckily, hairstylists are pros at what they’re calling the wolf haircut, a style that’s shorter in the front and longer in the back (giving it a mullet vibe) with layered pieces throughout. Celebs love the edgy look. Camila Cabello is the latest to get a wolf haircut from stylist Dimitris Giannetos.

Cabello changes her hair up all the time going from blonde to brunette, long to short, with bangs and without. She loves wigs and extensions. It’s hard to tell what’s a somewhat-permanent change to her real hair or just another temporary hairpiece. Take one look at Giannetos Instagram account and you’ll see all the work they do together and how creative they get with her hair. It’s a lot of fun.

This new wolf cut feels different. It’s hard to fake a shorter haircut, especially with all these layers. Plus, Giannetos writes Cabello “looks fire in her new wolf cut.” And does she ever.

The singer currently has golden highlights in her brown hair, ones that provide a good amount of contrast. This helps the shaggy layers stand out. From the front, it looks like she has eye-grazing bangs and some long layers. But when she turns to the side, you can see she has these shorter layers throughout her hair, sitting on top of longer strands, giving it that mullet vibe.

Patrick Ta did the makeup for this look, which is seemingly for an appearance on The Voice. Even before we saw that Giannetos tagged the makeup artist, we knew it was his work. We can spot that rosy Patrick Ta blush anywhere.