You Better Werk—Camila Cabello Delivers Grown and Sexy Beauty Inspo at the Grammys

Last year she opened the Grammy Awards with her hit song Havana, and now Camila Cabello is back with two nominations. Cabello looks gorgeous in her Grammys beauty look for 2020 as she hit the red carpet tonight. She’s nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with boyfriend Shawn Mendes for Señorita.

And even though fans are wondering why the duo didn’t walk the red carpet together—ah, young love—the singer appeared to be having the time of her life anyway with a solo appearance. As we all know, Cabello is no stranger to the red carpet. She consistently heats things up.

At the 2019 Grammy Awards, she wore a low-back bright pink gown with waist-length ponytail and curtain bangs. She nails that signature mix of sweet and sultry. And who could forget when she slayed the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a draped, cut-out white gown with ultra-natural makeup and long waves? She loves to mix it up, and tonight is no different as she stepped out in a grown and sexy hair/makeup moment that totally matched the dark and sultry vibes of her stunning black gown.

Her hair is bone straight and down to her waist while a set of wispy bangs grazes her perfectly groomed brows. It’s nearly impossible to overlook this smokey eye, thanks to the intense color payoff and how it’s extended past each eye for a more dramatic effect.

With everything happening on and above the lids, it makes sense that she would stick with a neutral lip color that reminds us of the Havana Lip Dew from her L’Oreal makeup collection. All in all, she looks more confident than ever and that’s the best kind of accessory for a night like this.

