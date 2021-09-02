Camila Cabello Matched Her Graphic Eyeliner to Her Princess Skirt on the Red Carpet

Wednesday night was the Miami premiere of Amazon’s Cinderella starring Camila Cabello and Billy Porter. It was the second big red carpet event for the movie and Cabello did not come to play. She dressed the part in a princess-style Christian Siriano two-piece gown, which Cabello matched perfectly to her makeup. Well, she didn’t. Makeup artist Patrick Ta did but we’re sure she had a say in the creative look.

Ta gave his client her usual glam face beat but added a really cool surprise: yellow graphic eyeliner. Double triangles are coming out of each of her eyes and lining the inner corners, too. Lashes are full but not over-the-top and lips are nude to let the eyeliner do all the talking. Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos was responsible for the retro bob.

No doubt Ta used a ton of his own makeup line, Patrick Ta Beauty, including some brand-new products that launch later in September. (We’ll tell you about it soon!) Ta doesn’t sell a yellow eyeliner, though. We don’t know exactly which one he used to match the Siriano skirt so well, but we love Haus Laboratories Eye-Dentify Gel Pencil in Royale ($18 at Amazon) and Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner in Grillz ($22 at Sephora).

For the Los Angeles premiere the night before, Ta gave Cabello long, sharp winged eyeliner in jet black. His beauty brand isn’t selling a liquid eyeliner — yet — but there is Major Dimension Precision Gel Eyeliner in Black ($26 at Sephora). This will give you a similar inky black look to pair with false lashes.