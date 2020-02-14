Camila Cabello Looks Totally Different With a Retro Bob

With every other celebrity getting a bob haircut, it’s hard to know what new look is real or faux. Camila Cabello’s bob seems to be the latter but we’re obsessed all the same. She came out of a social media break to say hi to her 47.5 million fans and share the new ‘do. “I take these breaks from social media, it’s cause I need some space or time away from it – I think it’s healthy to know when you need time for yourself,” she wrote. She captioned a photo of herself rocking a retro bob adorned with a trendy pearl hair clip.

Cabello also told fans what she’s been up to. “I’m in London right now working on Cinderella and I’m having the time of my life TBH,” she wrote. “Here’s a picture behind the scenes of a music video that’s coming out very very soon.” The look is from the “My Oh My” video featuring DaBaby that just dropped this week. The music video starts out with Cabello sporting a Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde bob. (That’s not the first time she went ultra-blonde in a video!) A bit later, the retro brunette bob comes out as Cabello meets up with DaBaby in a bar.

So, it seems Cabello did not join the bob club, though at least she knows now she absolutely could. At this year’s Grammy Awards, she tried some new, face-framing bangs and looked amazing. Is there anything she can’t pull off? We love the way she continually makes us do a double-take when it comes to her look. Boring is just not in her vocabulary and we thank her for that.