Best of the Week: Cameron Diaz’s Pink Lips, Kate Bosworth’s Crown Braid, More

By this time of summer we’re happy to say our tans are looking pretty great. It’s the only time of the year that we don’t feel like we have to cake on the foundation and bronzer. With having a nice tan, there are a few beauty tricks to enhance that summer glow even more. Our favorite way to shine in the summertime is by adding a highlighter to our cheek and brow lines.
Jessica Alba likes to show off her bronzed skin with neutral eyeshadows while Chrissy Teigen’s skin tone pairs great with a nude lip- everyone has their own way of amplifying their sun kissed skin. Above, we gathered the best celebrity looks of the week in their bronzed summer skin. Take a look through and let us know what look you love the most in the comments below.
Kate Hudson attended the screening of 'Wish I Was Here' wearing a mauve colored lip and a white shimmer shadow.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Actress Ashley Greene's short ombre looked great in loose beach waves.
Photo:
Mike Pont/FilmMagic
Ashley Benson wore an edgy summer look with dark eyeliner and a pale pink lip.
Photo:
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Model Chrissy Teigen looked stunning with her loose curls swept to one side and a summer glow on her face.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Cameron Diaz wore her hair in beautiful curls and a bright pink lip to the 2014 ESPY Awards.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jessica Alba's natural beauty glowed backstage at the 2014 ESPYS with a neutral eye and lip.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jessica Szohr pulled her loose waves up into a stunning high wrapped ponytail.
Photo:
C Flanigan/Getty Images
Kate Bosworth wow'ed us all with her amazing braided updo at the launch of her and Samantha Russ' Style Thief Fashion App.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images