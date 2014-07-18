Best of the Week: Cameron Diaz’s Pink Lips, Kate Bosworth’s Crown Braid, More

By this time of summer we’re happy to say our tans are looking pretty great. It’s the only time of the year that we don’t feel like we have to cake on the foundation and bronzer. With having a nice tan, there are a few beauty tricks to enhance that summer glow even more. Our favorite way to shine in the summertime is by adding a highlighter to our cheek and brow lines.

Jessica Alba likes to show off her bronzed skin with neutral eyeshadows while Chrissy Teigen’s skin tone pairs great with a nude lip- everyone has their own way of amplifying their sun kissed skin. Above, we gathered the best celebrity looks of the week in their bronzed summer skin. Take a look through and let us know what look you love the most in the comments below.

