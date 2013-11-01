The Habit That’s Costing You Thousands of Calories

In sad-but-true news, many dieters drink excessively at least once a week, sometimes taking in nearly 1,000 calories, according to a new survey by UK diet firm Forza Supplements.

Don’t believe it? Just think about this Friday night scenario: You have a few glasses of wine with dinner, then head to a bar where you have a mixed drink or two with friends, and before you know it, you’re scarfing down a late-night burrito. Unless you tend to food journal when you drink, you probably have no idea how many calories you just consumed.

Part of the problem is that you rarely see calorie counts next to alcohol. But a recent study found that when menus listed how much exercise you’d have to do to work off a menu item, people ordered healthier options. You probably won’t see reps next to your cocktail order, but you can consult this guide to find out how many calories are really in your glass—plus how much exercise it would take to burn it off.

*This story was originally published on WomensHealth.com.