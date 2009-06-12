Calm Your Skin

I think I have mentioned this before, but I do not try new things. When we go out for Italian, my family orders for me — not in a cute, I’ve-been-with-you-so-much-I-know-what-you-like sort of way — but in a demeaning, you-never-order-anything-but-penne- garlic-and-olive-oil (and frankly you’re boring) sort of way.

And sadly, I am the same with my beauty products. I discovered Neutrogena Moisturizer when I was about 13 years old, and have been using it ever since. But alas, for some odd reason, Aveeno’s Ultra Calming Daily Moisturizer is continuously appearing in front of my face and tempting me to try it.

The moisturizer has naturally calming feverfew, and is clinically proven to reduce facial redness and soothe irritation. It also helps maintain healthy-looking skin and is gentle and safe enough for the most sensitive skin (good news for me).

It looks like I’m going to have to break out of my single minded, one-brand only shell and try something new. I’ll start with the moisturizer, and then maybe, maybe the pasta.

Has anyone tried Aveeno Ultra Calming Daily Moisturizer? Is it as amazing as it seems?