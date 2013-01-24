Calling All Couture: Best Beauty Looks From the Haute Couture Shows

Fashion Week is quickly approaching, but before we head to see what our favorite designers have in store for the upcoming season, the haute couture shows have been happening in Paris. Sure, the creme de la creme couture styles aren’t exactly accessible for all of us, but a girl can dream. The hair and makeup looks we’ve seen come down the runways in Paris have been inspiring and, most excitingly, some are even worthy of stealing for a weekend look.

Hair is definitely having a moment right now, whether it be the color, cut or elaborate accessories. Christian Dior showcased pixie cuts, while designers Yiqing Yin and Alexis Mabille put a spotlight on the gray hair trend we’ve been seeing everywhere lately. Chanel and Eric Tibusch opted to have makeup be the focal point, each using intricate techniques for a bold eye look. So far, we’re falling in love with the beauty from the couture shows and we’re excited to see what designers will send down the runway next.

Take a look through our favorite beauty moments in Paris and tell us which is your favorite in the comments below.

Images via ImaxTree