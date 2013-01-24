Calling All Couture: Best Beauty Looks From the Haute Couture Shows

Fashion Week is quickly approaching, but before we head to see what our favorite designers have in store for the upcoming season, the haute couture shows have been happening in Paris. Sure, the creme de la creme couture styles aren’t exactly accessible for all of us, but a girl can dream. The hair and makeup looks we’ve seen come down the runways in Paris have been inspiring and, most excitingly, some are even worthy of stealing for a weekend look.
Hair is definitely having a moment right now, whether it be the color, cut or elaborate accessories. Christian Dior showcased pixie cuts, while designers Yiqing Yin and Alexis Mabille put a spotlight on the gray hair trend we’ve been seeing everywhere lately. Chanel and Eric Tibusch opted to have makeup be the focal point, each using intricate techniques for a bold eye look. So far, we’re falling in love with the beauty from the couture shows and we’re excited to see what designers will send down the runway next.
Take a look through our favorite beauty moments in Paris and tell us which is your favorite in the comments below.
Images via ImaxTree
This isn't the first time we've seen bejeweled makeup on the runway, but this season Dior went for a jewel lip and pulled the look together with pixie cuts and lightened brows.
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
At the Giorgio Armani Prive show, disconnected graphic eyeliner was paired with red lips and finished off with a geometric hat.
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Always setting the bar in beauty, Chanel showcased elaborately dark graphite, feathers and leaves at the outer corners of the eyes, making for a dramatically gothic look.
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Elie Saab's slick and twisted updo has us planning hairstyles for this weekend. If you go for this look, make sure to use a good spray gel to keep hair in place all day.
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
The gray hair trend was alive and well at Alexis Mabille, where hair was painted a metallic silver and braided into an updo.
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Zuhair Murad showcased twisted hair adorned with golden headbands, coming together for an ethereal look on the runway that can easily translate into ready-to-wear styles.
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Ulyana Sergeenko rolled hair up into a chic look, giving us a zero commitment way to try out the bob look.
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Neutral lipstick is the ideal match for the cross hatching makeup at the Eric Tibusch show.
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Giambattista Valli kept the makeup natural and the hair a focal point, going for a glossy lip and extravagant hair accessories.
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Iris Van Herpen's hair was sculpted into a masterpiece sitting on the forehead while the lips and face remained neutral.
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Yiqing Yin was also among the designers to favor gray hair, going for a natural looking color and straight strands.
ImaxTree/ImaxTree
Versace showed slicked back hair, making the eyes the center of attention with a pop of neon green shadow at the inner and outer corners.
ImaxTree/ImaxTree