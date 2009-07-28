Calling All Blondes: You’ll Want To Win This!

Blond hair color is one of the trickiest to maintain because it can so easily be damaged by heat styling, chlorine, the elements and everyday wear and tear. If you struggle to maintain a gorgeous blond hair color, then you’ll want to scoop these styling tips and enter yourself to win this TLC package from Redken.

Special Offer for DailyMakeover.com Readers!

You could win all of the Redken products featured in this video! One super-lucky reader will win all of the following, valued at $135!:

Extreme Iron Repair

Spray Starch 15 Versatile Ironing Spray

Outshine 01 Anti-Frizz Polishing Milk

Quick Dry 18 Instant Finishing Spray

And the entire Blonde Glam Haircare Line!

Just tell us in the comments below how you keep your blonde looking its best and you’ll be entered to win. Contest ends August 10, 2009 at noon EST. Full rules and regulations here.

Congratulations to winner Emma Conigilaro. Thanks to everyone who entered and shared your beautiful blonde tips!