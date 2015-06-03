Beauty Buzz: The Exact Products Used For Caitlyn Jenner’s Cover, World’s Top-Selling Lipsticks, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Want to know which lipstick to buy right now? Here are the 6 top-sellers in the world as of this moment. [Teen Vogue]

2. Caitlyn Jenner’s glamsquad spills all of the products used for her debut cover shoot, from skin to hair. [Vanity Fair]

3. Still looking for that way to get your lipstick to last throughout the entire day? Here are 5 hacks you need to know. [Daily Makeover]

4. We knew that hair accessories were in for summer, but hair jewelry? Both Emmy Rossum and Janelle Monae rocked jewels in their hair at the CFDAs. [People StyleWatch]

5. Not sure how to even begin to pull off blue eyeshadow? Here’s how. [Style.com]