The Best Cactus Products for Skin That’s Drier than the Sahara Desert

Succulents are popping up everywhere, the perfect houseplant or small decor item for those of us in need of something low maintenance yet pretty. These plants are even starting to make their way into skin-care and beauty products, with cactus and prickly pear becoming some of the most coveted ingredients for a hike in hydration.
If you think about it, there’s no surprise that cacti and their succulent relatives are the ultimate hydration boost for our skin. These plants thrive in hot, dry desert environments due to their ability to retain water. “Cactus collagen helps skin (especially the delicate under-eye area) retain water, boost elasticity, and de-puff bags, promoting vibrant and glowing skin, leaving the skin youthful and healthy,” says Catherine Scott, founder of Honest Hazel.
Cactus plants contain high amounts of vitamin E and flavonoids, essential fatty acids that provide nourishing and cooling benefits to skin, and can soothe inflammation. They’re also filled with antioxidants, which can aid in the reduction of inflammation and are excellent for spot treatment and improving your hair’s lustrous shine.
Nature has proven that succulents are great with staying hydrated in blazing desert climates, so when your skin starts to feel as dry as the Sahara as the air temps start to fall, turn to a friendly cactus to do the trick. “When the air outside is cold and dry, the water in your skin evaporates more quickly; this makes your skin feel dry and tight and makes it look flaky,” writes Dr. Jessica Wu, cosmetic dermatologist. “In fact, your skin loses more than 25 percent of its ability to hold moisture in the winter.”
Look out for ingredients like prickly pear oil and barbary fig seed oil, which are just variants of cactus oils. The more widely known aloe and agave ingredients are actually succulents as well, perfect for boosting and locking in hydration. Here are 15 products your skin will thank you for.
Kiehl's Cactus Flower & Tibetan Ginseng Hydrating Mist
A hydrating facial mist, made with cactus flower, that helps skin cell respiration and protects from environmental stresses.
$27 at Kiehl's
Kiehl's
Honest Hazel Eye Gels
Under-eye treatments made with cactus collagen to improve circulation, reduce puffiness and brighten dark circles.
Available at Amazon
Honest Hazel
Urb Apothecary Cactus Face Polish
A gentle exfoliant with cactus powder to remove dead skin cells and boost blood flow.
$26 at Urb Apothecary
Urb Apothecary
PÜR Blue Agave Energizing Peel-Off Mask
A peel-off mask crafted with blue agave to stimulate hydration and refresh skin, leaving a plump, revived feeling.
Available at Amazon
PÜR Cosmetics
Seraphine Botanicals Pear + Agave Luminizer & Blush
A vegan luminizer that uses agave extract to amplify the skin’s natural radiance and add a subtle glow.
$16 at Seraphine Botanicals
Seraphine Botanicals
Crop Natural Hydrating Aloe Vera Mask
A COSMOS-certified organic face mask derived from aloe vera to provide intense hydration to damaged cells and replenish moisture.
$30 at Crop Natural
Crop Natural
MyChelle Dermaceuticals Hydrating Cactus Mask
A mask made with cactus flower extract, cactus stem extract, prickly pear fruit extract, and blue agave leaf extract to give skin the ultimate moisturizing effect and restore natural balance.
Available at Amazon
MyChelle Dermaceuticals
Puristry Nopal Cactus Cleanser
Cleanser made with a base of prickly pear and nopal cactus to nourish skin, soothe inflammation, and leave skin brighter and healthier.
$29 at Puristry
Puristry
Generation Clay Masks
The brand’s Urban Defense Purifying Pink Australian Clay Mask and Ultra Violet Brightening Purple Clay Mask are formulated with old man’s weed and desert lime respectively to prevent inflammation, renew cells and protect skin from the sun.
Available at Amazon
Generation Clay
Pacifica Cactus Water Makeup Removing Wipes
Natural towelettes infused with cactus water to cleanse skin of makeup and environmental pollutants while locking in moisture.
Available at Amazon
Pacifica Beauty
Boscia Cactus Water Moisturizer
A lightweight moisturizer formulated with the Queen of the Night Cactus to soften and smoothen skin while gently improving moisture levels.
Available at Amazon
Boscia
Milk Makeup Matcha Toner
A roll-on toner enhanced with cactus elixir to calm and hydrate skin while acting as a purifier after a cleanse.
Available at Amazon
Milk Makeup
Kahina Giving Beauty Prickly Pear Seed Oil Rollerball
A roller-ball eye treatment crafted with prickly pear seed oil that uses amino acids and antioxidants to reduce wrinkles and combat puffiness.
$40 at Kahina
Kahina
Garnier Fructis Moisture Lock 10-in-1 Rescue Leave-In Spray
An on-the-go dry-hair rescue formulated with cactus extract to moisturize, smoothen, detangle and control frizz.
Available at Amazon
Garnier Fructis
Aromatherapy Associates Polishing Body Brush
A spa-quality sisal body brush made with real cactus prickles to stimulate and tone skin while improving circulation and removing dead skin.
Available at Amazon
Aromatherapy Associates