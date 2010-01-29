C.O. Bigelow Opens Up Shop at the Plaza Plus 10 Timeless Products

C.O. Bigelow, best known for its glosses, chapsticks, and hand creams is a timeless brand and a go-to must-have stop for when the winter winds hit. Their New York apothecary located at the corner of Sixth Avenue and West 9th Street has been in business since 1838, and remains as filled to the brim with beauty products today as when the doors first opened.

The downtown Manhattan landmark is opening an uptown satellite store at the Plaza Beauty by Warren-Tricomi on February 1st. According to Style.com the space will “bring a West Village vibe to midtown with antique fixtures, details, and display cases featuring bestsellers from the line.” It looks like you just saved yourself a trip to Bath and Body Works.

We love C.O. Bigelow’s products for their old school, timeless quality that have become staples in our makeup cabinets. In keeping with tradition, here are 10 more timeless beauty treasures that will never steer you in the wrong direction.

1. Maybelline Great Lash Mascara



This is the true definition of a classic. We’ve been wearing this mascara since we first applied black goop to our lashes — and we’ve never switched back. The wand coats every lash without clumping, and makes them look long and full. Great. Lashes. (Maybelline Great Lash Mascara, $4.89, at drugstore.com).

2. Rosebud Salve



Rosebud Salve definitely makes our timeless list — and is probably the one product most seen pulled out of women’s purses. The balm coats and soothes dry, chapped lips and leaves them soft and shiny. It can also be used for elbows or knees to relieve dryness. (Rosebud Salve, $6, at sephora.com)

3. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream



This classic restores and calms cracked, dry skin. A perfect lotion for brutal winter weather, it helps to protect and moisturize irritated skin with a combination of beta-hydroxy and vitamin E. (Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, $17, at elizabetharden.com)

4. Clinique Dramatically Different Lotion



Clinique’s face lotion (meant for people with dry skin, or dry areas on their face) has a lightweight feel and adds no thick, oily feeling to your face or throat. The lotion helps to soften and smooth the skin, and is great for women with an oily T-Zone area who are worried about adding extra moisture. (Clinique Dramatically Different Lotion, $24, at neimanmarcus.com)

5. Noxzema Deep Cleansing Cream



The strong mint smell of this face wash reminds us of our mothers (hence why it made the old-fashioned list — just kidding mom!). She taught us how to use this to get “all of the dirt from the day” off of our faces as a young kid, and it’s been one of our favorites ever since. The cream breaks down dirt and soothes skin at the same time — leaving your skin feeling silky smooth. (Noxzema Deep Cleansing Cream, $4.89, at drugstore.com)

6. NARS Blush in Orgasm



This pinky-peach color is well-known not just for it’s name, but for it’s amazing tint. It adds gold shimmer and highlights to your cheeks with a light pink/peach color that flatters almost everyone. (NARS Blush in Orgasm, $25, at sephora.com)

7. Johnson’s Baby Oil



Ah, baby oil. Never just for babies. The true purpose for baby oil is of course to soften and protect a baby’s skin — so why not use it on our own? When you have extremely dry elbows or knees, baby oil can be useful. And, when mixed with lotion it is the perfect ingredient for all things dry. (Johnson’s Baby Oil, $5.49, at drugstore.com)

8. Mason Pearson Brushes



Brushes are one of the most important tools in styling your hair correctly, and the Mason Pearson brush is an old classic. The brush’s natural bristles clean the hair and stimulate the scalp increasing bloodflow to the roots and producing a healthy sheen. (Mason Pearson Brush, $150, at drugstore.com)

9. Urban Decay Primer Potion



Urban Decay’s Primer Potion is a sheer nude primer that you swipe on over your lids before applying shadow. It miraculously prevents shadow from creasing, and helps it to last all day long. (Urban Decay Primer Potion, $17, at sephora.com)

10. Creme de la Mer



La Mer’s moisturizing cream is of course a cult classic — the jar holds a moisturizer like no other. Although expensive, this cream smoothes and moisturizes the face and neck, leaving skin looking flawless and glowing. (Creme de la Mer, $130, at cremedelamer.com)

