Whoa, I Did Not Have Travis Scott’s Byredo Collab On My 2020 Bingo Card

When you’re looking to pick up a candle or fragrance as a present, shelling out for Byredo goodies is a great idea. The cult-favorite scents have lifelong fans and for good reason. Plus, the packaging is iconic on its own and makes great home decor. This holiday season, the brand is rolling out even more of a must-have collection. Byredo x Travis Scott launches today online and both the fragrance and candle are already flying off the virtual shelves.

The rapper teamed up with Byredo’s Ben Gorham on a limited-edition fragrance and scented candle, called Travx Space Rage. It’s supposed to smell, well, like space, with top notes of “cosmic dust” and “antimatter particles,” middle notes of “starlight, the scent of supernova,” and base notes of “atmospheric vapor, dark nebulae.” No, we’re not sure what that means either but it seems you have to try it to find out.

The packaging is all Byredo with a Travis Scott twist. These are sure to be collector’s items.

Byredo doesn’t do many collaborations but Scott isn’t new to them. He’s had sold-out collections with Nike, Helmut Lang and even McDonald’s.

If you have a Travis Scott fan in your life, there’s really nothing better you could get them right now than a piece of this limited-edition collection—especially since we can’t see him IRL anytime soon. And hey, if that fan is yourself, there’s no shame. Per WWD, the degradé glass containers holding the fragrance and candle have glow-in-the-dark, phosphorescent lettering. These for sure double as unique home decor so it’s a two-for-one.