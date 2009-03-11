Bye-Bye Damaged Locks

Dove, the company whose campaign for real beauty made us feel better about our bodies, is now hoping to make us feel better about our hair too. With a new specially formulated serum that seeks hair damage and penetrates the hair with intense hydration, Dove’s Intense Damage Therapy System is sure to repair even the most damaged of tresses. After a week of use, Dove says you will see damage reduced by up to fifty percent. If that claim holds true, my over-processed locks will be aching to try it!

Dove intense damage therapy shampoo and conditioner, $14.05 for a 24.5 ounce 2-pack, at amazon.com