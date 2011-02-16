By Terry Launches VIP Bronze-Expert Cream Blush

The latest addition to the Very Irresistible Products collection from By Terry is a perfect double-duty beauty tool for anyone trying to pare down the makeup bag for easy summer travel. Mixing the benefits of both blush and bronzer, VIP Bronze-Expert Cream Blush is a lightly-textured liquid that softens and blends into skin for a velvety, long lasting, natural finish.

Further differentiating the Bronze-Expert from other blushes or bronzers, though, are its ultra-micronized pigments and something called hyaluronic acid spheres. The super-fine pigments impart a shade that better matches the skin’s surface, and the spheres hydrate, smooth, and plump the skin. These two ingredients – along with the product’s antioxidants and moisturizers – make VIP Bronze-Expert Cream Blush’s skin-perfecting cream ideal for any skin shade or type.

By Terry VIP Bronze-Expert Cream Blush, $50, Barneys