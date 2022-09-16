Kendall Jenner Just Made ‘Perfume Charms’ Cool & I’m Not Mad At It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Bulgarian label By Far has some serious celeb fans. Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid wear the brand’s sleek, understated shoes and accessories. It only makes sense By Far would do something a little different for its first-ever fragrance collection, Daydreams. Instead of typical perfume bottles, the It-label made refillable charms you can wear on your By Far bag or just on a belt loop to upgrade any ‘fit. Kendall Jenner is the face of the campaign, directed by Charlotte Wales.

There are seven scents to choose from. Each fragrance oil has been handmade in Grasse in the South of France by three perfumers: Fanny Bal, Jean- Cristophe Hérault and Caroline D. You get the cute charm accessory with a 20mL bottle inside, as well as the 100mL bottle to refill your charm. It’s a great way to travel with your fave fragrance instead of carrying big perfume bottles.

By Far is obviously working towards sustainability, too. The 20mL bottles are made from 15 percent post-consumer recycled glass, while the refill bottles are fully recyclable and wrapped in recyclable paper. The fragrance is cruelty-free and free from colourants

and UV filters. Even the blend of rose essential oils are recovered from discarded rose water.

What is especially cool about the charms is how customizable they are, which makes for a seriously stellar gift. (It’s never too early to start thinking about the gift-giving season!) There are six charm shades, silver or gold detailing and a carabiner or leather strap for your charm bracelet. Then, of course, you choose your fragrance, such as Daydream of Love Trance (with white florals) and Daydream of Rose Garden (with a blend of roses).

Watch Kendall Jenner dance to Mariah Carey’s iconic Fantasy, above, while rocking her By Far charms to get all the inspiration.