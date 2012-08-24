Need to Buy: All-in-One Makeup Palettes

For many, the new school year is just days away. With class, extracurricular activities and other commitments filling up your day, your usual makeup routine may start to suffer. However, your makeup can still look picture perfect on the go with all-in-one makeup palettes.
These compact sets include all the bits you need to touch up throughout the day and keep you looking fresh. From celebrated brands like Benefit to Stila and Smashbox, combination palettes tackle the major points of the face: eyes, lips and cheeks.
The multi-purpose products included in these palettes work overtime and can lead to a variety of different looks. Potted lipsticks or creams can be patted and blended onto the cheeks giving them a subtle hue or layered with powder blushes to achieve a deeper color. Darker shadows can be blended along the lash line for a soft liner look and light, shimmery pale colors can work as a highlight on the cheeks. Pink shadow can be layered over similar shaded lipsticks for an intense matte look.
These combination palettes can transform your look to suit an array of situations and settings and will save you the mornings you’re rushing out the door. Available at all price points, grab yourself an all-in-one palette and never miss a makeup moment this school year.
Click through the slideshow and tell us which palette you’d like to grab on the go.
This palette includes everything you need in perfect delicate shades that compliment any skin tone.
(Benefit Her Name Is Glowa Makeup Kit, $36, Benefitcosmetics.com)
This palette keeps you looking sun kissed year round and includes products that can carry you into an evening look.
(Dior Au Natural Nude Look Palette, $59, Sephora.com)
Neatly compact, this palette includes an array of hues for your lid, cheeks and lips that fit any mood.
(e.l.f Studio Makeup Clutch Palette, $15, Eyeslipsface.com)
This all-in-one includes all the products you need to look stunning at a moment's notice.
(Buxom Passport Collection The Jetsetter Edition, $49, Sephora.com)
This affordable swivel combination kit includes a mirror to touch up throughout the day.
(Jemma Kidd Strike A Pose Swivel Palette, $13, Target.com)
Opening up into your own mini beauty counter, this all-in-one palette includes all the products you need to leave you looking and feeling glamorous all day.
(Tarte Rising Star Limited-Edition Palette, $29, Sephora.com)
Compact enough to throw in your fullest tote, this palette includes an array of choices to get you going for the day.
(Too Faced Glamour To Go Kit, $22, Ulta.com)
This simple palette brings together the best of colors that pack a punch when paired together.
(Stila Lovely In London Travel Palette, $16, Ulta.com)
For the truly beauty obsessed, this palette brings you some of the best Smashbox has to offer. With a multitude of shadow, lip and cheek options, you can always put your best face forward.
(Smashbox The Master Class Palette, $59, Sephora.com)