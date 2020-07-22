The Butterfly Hair Clip Trend Is Blowing Up TikTok Because Apparently It’s 1999 Again

When you’re a Millennial on TikTok—especially one on the older side—sometimes trends pop up that bring back serious memories. When you were in middle school in the 1990s, you already wore the tie-dye sweatsuits and had chunky highlights. They’re back, just like the butterfly hair clip trend. All of a sudden, tweens, teens and even some of us Millennials are putting those tiny colorful clips in their hair again. Now, it’s all set with music.

All hair types are getting in on the ’90s trend, creating twists and braids and adorning their strands with mini clips. It looks equally as fun with long straight blonde hair as it does on short dark curls, bobs and weaves. Some TikTokers made the hairstyle the theme of their video while others created makeup looks and just happened to be rocking butterfly clips at the same time. You can’t go wrong. Somehow, the clips feel fresh and really cute all over again.

And yes, you can still purchase butterfly clips if you want to copy some of these looks for TikTok or just IRL. We love Urban Renewal Vintage Colorful Mini Butterfly Clip Set ($10 at Urban Outfitters), Wild Fable Butterflies Shape Plastic Claw Clips 6pc ($6 at Target) and QMET Butterfly Hair Clips, 100 Pack ($6.90 at Amazon). Watch some TikTokers below and get inspo for your own ’90s-style look.

@l.liin

All pink on twists.

@brookiebarry

Pink and purple clips on side-swept strands.

@thefashionfreak

Multicolor clips on braids.

@leilali.n

Yellow and pink on twists.

@aannaprimaveraa

Five different ways to wear clips.

@emmelinaaa

Multicolored on a bob.

