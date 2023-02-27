This Hand & Foot Polish Is ‘A Game-Changer’ for Dry, Cracked Feet & Shoppers See a ‘Huge Difference After Just One Use’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is coming. I know that’s not the saying, but after a long cold winter, I’ve never been happier to say warmer weather is just around the corner. Of course we have a few more weeks before we’ll really feel it, but it’s nice to dream, isn’t it? In the meantime, you can get ready to bare all with this hand and foot scrub from Butter London. It’s so good, shoppers say it’s a “game changer” for dry, cracked hands and feet. It can even tackle the roughest-looking heels and callouses.

And the fact that it’s just $15 is enough to make me hit *add to cart* almost instantly. I know some foot and hand products either slough off dead skin or soften dry, cracked skin, but let me tell you, this one does both. It’s all thanks to a powerful blend of glycolic acid, which is an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that gently exfoliates skin while also improving discoloration at the same time. Since it also includes apricot seed powder, it’ll help slough off dead skin even more. Apricot seed powder is basically the eco-friendly way to get natural exfoliation for the skin.

The inclusion of jojoba esters and caprylic/capric triglyceride get to work on softening the skin once it’s been exfoliated off. It’s so good, one reviewer said, ” I love using this to smooth and brighten my hands, and it is also amazing for rough skin on the feet. The glycolic acid is a game changer!”

Another wrote that, “After just one use, I could tell a huge difference in the amount of dead skin on my heels.” This polish basically packs the power of skincare typically reserved for your face products, except you can use it on your hands and feet. It’s the upgrade to your routine that you’ve been waiting for.

If you’re looking to save a little more, you can score free shipping on the Butter London site if you spend over $55. Plus, sign up for email alerts and you can get a code to save 20 percent. I’d recommend starting off with this scrub that makes “hands immediately look brighter after one single use.”