Reviewers Say Their Nail Polish ‘Dries Super Fast’ With These ‘Game Changing’ Quick Dry Drops

Giving yourself an at-home manicure is nice in theory, but if you’ve ever painted your nails only to accidentally smudge them seconds later, you know how frustrating the process can actually be. Even polishes that claim to be fast drying aren’t always, and top coats can only do so much to protect the layers underneath. That’s why so many reviewers are sticking by butter LONDON’s P.D. Quick Dry Conditioning Drops—they say polish “dries super fast” thanks to the “game-changing formula.”

The drops are essentially a dry oil serum that accelerates dry time while softening the cuticles (you’re basically getting a 2-in-1 product). Applying the serum prevents nicks and smudges during those 10-15 minutes of drying time post-application, ensuring you come out with a perfect polish job each time. Plus, the inclusion of rosehip seed oil keeps your nail beds healthy and nourished.

P.D. Quick Dry Conditioning Drops

After applying your chosen polish, let the manicure set for one to two minutes before dispensing a couple of drops onto the center of the nail (make sure it fully coats the entire surface). There’s no need to rinse the oil from your fingertips.

One shopper shared that they are “now a believer” in quick dry drops after testing several that didn’t work before this one. “Any time I’ve used one, it’s felt greasy and gross and/or left weird marks or smudges in my polish. That all changed when I tried P.D. Quick Dry Conditioning Drops,” they wrote, claiming the polish was “dry to the touch in 5 minutes” and they could resume “normal activity with zero worries” within 15 minutes.

“These worked as advertised,” said another reviewer. “I always have trouble staying still after painting my nails and, without fail, it will have scratches and marks. After using this, my cuticles not only look hydrated, but the surface of the polish looks incredible! No marks, no fingerprints from me checking to see if it’s dry (oops), and it smelled really good.”

Scoop a bottle of the P.D. Quick Dry Conditioning Drops to use alongside butter LONDON’s new spring shade range of Patent Shine Lacquers that fans say “never chips.” The launch includes fun pops of color, such as bright yellow and green pastel.

Bit of Sunshine Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer

Garden Party Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer