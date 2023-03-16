If Gel Wrecks Your Nails, Shoppers Say This Long-Wear Polish ‘Never Chips’ & Dries In a Pinch

Scroll To See More Images

Nothing’s better than a fresh gel manicure in the moment, but when you’re left with weak, flaking nails for weeks after the polish change, it just doesn’t feel worth it. Gel nails have so many issues like contact dermatitis, UV light penetrating the skin on your hand, and weakening your nail beds, so if you’re looking for the best regular polish alternative, we’ve got you covered.

Shoppers say Butter London’s Patent Shine Collection “never chips” and dries in an instant. Okay, those are the reasons I typically go for gel polish, so yep, I’m intrigued.

The key to the powerfully lasting formula from Butter is its shock resistant polymer technology. This provides long-wear, chip-resistant color, while diamond powder brightens the color for the highest shine possible. Have you ever noticed that when you spend all day in the sun your nail color starts to look a little funky? Well gone are the days of shape shifting colors, thanks to Butter London’s UV absorbers that are built right into the polish. That means your color will never fade or alter in any way during wear. Finally, the addition of bamboo extract helps promote better nail health and prevents both breakage and peeling.

Yummy Mummy Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer

Yummy Mummy is the perfectly nude shade that gives you an instant clean girl aesthetic. One shopper called it “he best nail polish. Ever. Never chips. Dries quickly. Shiny.”

Another said, “As far as I’m concerned, there is no better brand than Butter London. The nail polish holds up to the daily rigors of office work, house cleaning and even dishwashing!” BUY NOW: $18 Buy Now Mum’s The Word Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer If you’re looking for a high shine look with more of a pink color, this Mum’s the Word shade is the perfect rosy nude. One shopper commented on how it helps to strengthen her 95 year old mother’s nails, saying, “She likes the color and the protection it gives her nails, adding that “it stays on well.”

Afters Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer

I’m all about a deep berry red color that looks almost black when I’m craving a bit of edge. This is the perfect shade to accomplish that look.

One shopper loves this polish formula so much, she actively picks it up in different colors as inspiration to NOT go back to her old ways of acrylic fakes. “I’ve tried several high-end polishes and I find Butter London to be the best in consistency, coverage and durability,” they wrote. “It stays on so well – no chips for a week or more.” Okay, I’m officially sold.