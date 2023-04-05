This $18 Pain-Free Nail Treatment ‘Melts Away’ Dry, Overgrown Cuticles Instantly

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I don’t know about you, but my cuticles grow fast. Within days of getting a manicure, they’ll be right back in the same place they started. And even worse, they will sometimes peel or flake off, resulting in unruly looking nail beds. It’s frustrating, but that’s why nail treatments like butter LONDON’s Melt Away Cuticle Exfoliator exist; the fast-acting formula “melts away” unwanted cuticles within minutes.

The exfoliator gently sheds dry, overgrown cuticles away from the nail area, forgoing the extra step of clipping them away. It applies just like regular nail polish and contains plant-based ingredients that soften the skin during the removal process, so you’ll notice stronger, healthier nails with use.

butter LONDON Melt Away Cuticle Exfoliator

Plus, it’s a breeze to use. The brand recommends shaking the bottle well before applying the liquid to the cuticles. Just wait around two minutes before gently pushing back the cuticles. Once you’re done, remove any excess product around your nails and continue on with your go-to polish.

Much like butter LONDON’s other nail treatments—the quick dry conditioning drops and the nail brightening treatment are both bestsellers—the cuticle exfoliator comes highly reviewed by shoppers and boasts a 4.6-star rating.

“Compared to other cuticle care products I’ve used, I like how this one is pain free and takes just minutes. As a cosmetologist I have experimented with so many different mail products and this is definitely a new must have,” wrote one person.

A second fan shared, “It literally was like melting away the excess, overgrown cuticles on my nails. Because I could easily push back my cuticles and did not have to cut the skin, it made for a pain free process that was great for my nails.”

Grab the cuticle exfoliator alongside butter LONDON’s new spring colors of long-wear polishes that dry fast and chip harder.

butter LONDON Patent Shine Nail Lacquer