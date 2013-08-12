Butter LONDON Launches Cosmetics Line, Win the Entire Set!

If you thought butter LONDON couldn’t get any more bold with their selection, guess again. Launched August 1, the brand announced its new Rock Your Colour Bespoke Colour collection of cosmetics. The assortment features a selection of new hues in the form of eye pencils, cream eye shadows, mascaras, cream blushes, tinted lip balms, plus new lacquers.

Derived from an inspired style on the streets of Great Britain, the collection is packed with highly pigmented, long-lasting results. Much like the faithful butter LONDON lacquer lover, devoted to their cosmetics will be daring, carefree ladies who aren’t afraid to take risks. Vibrancy is key in the new collection. Take a look at some of the products available in the slideshow above!

Plus, you can enter to win the entire collection from butter LONDON starting today on our Facebook page so that you can try out each and every one of the new products yourself!

