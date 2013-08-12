StyleCaster
Butter LONDON Launches Cosmetics Line, Win the Entire Set!

Brittany Irvine
by
If you thought butter LONDON couldn’t get any more bold with their selection, guess again.  Launched August 1, the brand announced its new Rock Your Colour Bespoke Colour collection of cosmetics. The assortment features a selection of new hues in the form of eye pencils, cream eye shadows, mascaras, cream blushes, tinted lip balms, plus new lacquers.

Derived from an inspired style on the streets of Great Britain, the collection is packed with highly pigmented, long-lasting results. Much like the faithful butter LONDON lacquer lover, devoted to their cosmetics will be daring, carefree ladies who aren’t afraid to take risks. Vibrancy is key in the new collection. Take a look at some of the products available in the slideshow above!

Plus, you can enter to win the entire collection from butter LONDON starting today on our Facebook page so that you can try out each and every one of the new products yourself! What are you waiting for?

Enter to Win Here: Beauty High Facebook

*U.S. residents only. One winner will be randomly drawn from eligible participants on August 16th, 2013. Winner will be contacted by a Beauty High team member using the email provided in the entree form of this giveaway. Once emailed, winners have 48 hours to respond. If no response is sent by contacted winners, Beauty High will randomly draw replacement winners.

Enter to win butter LONDON's entire cosmetics collection!

The collection from Butter London will include five new polishes, six shades of mascara, six shades of cream eye shadow, six eye pencils, six shades of tinted balm and four shades of cream blush ranging in price from $15-$20. The products will be available on Butter London's website and in Ulta stores beginning August 1.

Photo: butter LONDON

Cheeky Cream Blush will be available in Honey Pie, Abbey Rose, Naughty Biscuit and Pistol Pink.

Ulta and butterLONDON.com, $20

Photo: butter LONDON

Lippy Tinted Balms come in shades Toasted Marshmallow, Axis Kiss, Apricot Sunray, Abbey Rose, Strawberry Field and Black Cherry.

Ulta and butterLONDON.com, $20

Photo: BL

Wink Colour Mascara comes in colors Indigo Punk, Union Jack Black, Jaded Jack, Pistol Pink, Inky Six and Brown Sugar.

Ulta and butterLONDON.com, $20

Photo: butter LONDON

Wink Cream Eye Shadow is available in the following colors: Inky Six, Alabaster Glaze, Pistol Punk, Jaded Jack, Sun Kiss and Indigo Pink.

Ulta and butterLONDON.com, $18

Photo: butter LONDON

Wink Eye Pencil comes in hues Union Jack Black, Indigo Punk, Pistol Pink, Brown Sugar, Jaded Jack and Inky Six.

Ulta and butterLONDON.com, $18

Photo: butter LONDON

Of course Butter London will include nail polish in the new
collection, in colors Jaded Jack, Pistol Pink, Brown Sugar, Inky Six,
Indigo Punk and Union Jack Black.

Ulta and butterLONDON.com, $20

