Reviewers Say This Clump-Free Mascara Is the Only One That Holds a Lasting Curl on Their ‘Stick-Straight Lashes’

Anyone with stubborn lashes knows the struggle of finding a mascara that actually makes a difference. Plenty of formulas out there boast “false-lash effects,” and while that may prove to be true for some, these options don’t necessarily deliver on short, stubby lashes (like my own). Finding a mascara that holds a lasting curl without weighing down the lashes throughout wear is the ultimate goal.

Shoppers with similar concerns consider the above achieved with butter LONDON’s Double Decker Mascara

. It’s able to hold a curl that won’t budge on their “stick-straight” lashes, and can build layers that offer a “dramatic lengthening effect” without clumping. The formula brings a 200 percent increase in thickness and a 314 percent increase in curl with just one coat. In fact, it delivers on its promises so well that it’s currently sold out on the brand’s website—luckily, anyone can still snag a tube at Amazon

.

butter LONDON Double Decker Lashes Mascara

The transformative mascara

leaves the need for falsies at the door; its interlocking nylon fiber brush latches onto each individual lash to length, curl and enhance thickness from the roots all the way out to the tip. It boasts a lightweight texture that won’t weigh down lashes, but perhaps the most intriguing aspect is that it is made with a unique curl technology that ensures any curled effects (like from using an eyelash curler) stay in place throughout the day.

As one reviewer wrote on the brand’s website, “Just bought Double Decker Lashes mascara

after trying every brand out there. I don’t write reviews, but this mascara is great. It does what it says it will do and definitely makes my lashes look thicker and better than anything I’ve used in a long time. Try it…..You won’t regret it. (Try the nail polishes

too…Amazing!)”

The product also carries a 4.2 star rating at Amazon

, where fans note it makes their lashes “pop” and that alongside its long-wearing capabilities, it’s super easy to remove at the end of the day.

“This mascara is pure MAGIC!! I get compliments on my lashes all the time since I switched over to this mascara,” shared one. “It makes my eyelashes look a mile long! I do have pretty good lashes already, but they have blonde tips. This stuff darkens and adds length to each lash. It looks prettier than when I had eyelash extensions.”

If nothing else has worked on your own lashes, consider giving the butter LONDON best-seller

a chance.