Reviewers Say This Blurring Primer Makes Pores ‘Practically Invisible’ & Redness ‘Disappear’

Adding a makeup primer into your routine can make a world of difference, from gripping primers that make your beat last longer to one’s that soften the appearance of fine lines. But if you’re finding makeup often magnifies uneven texture and large pores, a blurring primer is easily the best option.

Butter LONDON’s LumiMatte Cool Blue Blurring Primer has stand-out reviews from shoppers with just those concerns—a quick peek will tell you that shoppers find the product to be “truly magical,” “the perfect start to a makeup routine” and their “holy grail.”

The cooling primer—it quite literally brings a cooling sensation to the skin—instantly blurs the appearance of pores, evens out skin tone and also extends the wear time of whatever you put on top, be it foundation, concealer or a liquid blush (it’s also the perfect pairing to the brand’s LumiMatte Blurring Skin Tint.) Plus, unlike many blurring primers, this one is silicone-free, therefore it won’t clog your pores.

Butter LONDON LumiMatte Cool Blue Blurring Primer

Better yet, it also contains skin-loving ingredients like vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and Trehalose, which lock in moisture and protect against pollution.

Through consumer trials, it was found that 100 percent of participants said the primer provided a silky-smooth finish that prepared their skin for makeup, while 92 percent agreed it minimized fine lines and helped their makeup better last throughout the day than without it. A near equal number said the primer instantly blurred pores, while 88 percent said it made their skin look healthier within two weeks.

“After washing my face, my skin has a reddish tint that doesn’t seem to go away. After using the cooling blue blurring primer that redness completely disappears. The blurring skin tint is so feathery soft and blends in so well,” wrote one reviewer.

“This primer is incredible—No More Pores! After applying pores are basically invisible! I tend to not wear primers everyday unless they are lightweight, and this primer is exactly that. It’s a perfect addition to the LumiMatte collection. The coverage is so flawless yet completely wearable and comfortable,” raved a second shopper.

Grab the cooling primer for $24 for your most flawless makeup application yet.