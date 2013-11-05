The One Thing: Butter London Backstage Nail Art Tool Kit

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

Nothing brightens up a day like a fresh manicure, and with nail art being such a huge trend, plain nails just won’t cut it anymore. If you go to a salon, they can overcharge for simple nail art that you may even turn out not to like anyway, and at-home nail art can be a bit tough if you’re trying to freehand it. That’s where this beauty invention comes into play. Butter LONDON created a nail art tool set complete with everything you need to make your tips extra fabulous at home!

What Makes It Different:

It comes with three tools, including a dotter and striper, necessary in any at-home nail art situation.

There is a brush included also that cleans away any mistakes you will make when achieving your gorgeous nail design.

It won’t drain your wallet, much like a salon could for nail art.

Why It’s The One Thing:

You can get runway nails in the comfort of your living room in no time, and the kit pays for itself with the unlimited amount of nail art you can create. It’s easy to use, and the fact that it comes with a brush to clean up any stray marks makes it pretty foolproof.

Butter LONDON Backstage Nail Tool Set $18, butterlondon.com