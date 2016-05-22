How to Give Yourself a Butt Lift at the Gym

It’s no secret that where Hollywood goes, the rest of the world loves to follow, which is probably why there’s a sudden interest in (and desire to get) round, perky, curvy butts. You can thank Kim Kardashian and her round derrière, as well as the rise of big booty anthems by Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, and Iggy Azalea, for that.

Butt workouts are trending particularly hard on YouTube, and no one knows that better than celebrity trainer and AKT founder Anna Kaiser. Kaiser has trained women like Kelly Ripa, Sarah Jessica Parker, Shakira, and Emmy Rossum, and today shares a butt-sculpting workout that will give your booty major lift. Another perk (had to, sorry), is that her fitness videos are equipment-free, so you can try these out at home any time.

Lunge variations: Complete a regular lunge by stepping forward, then step to the side for a lateral lunge, and finish the sequence with a curtsy lunge. Repeat the sequence eight times on each leg, pausing briefly between each repetition.

Curtsy lunge pulses: Pulse eight times on each leg in the curtsy lunge position.

Plank leg extension: On all fours, keep your shoulders over your wrists and abs engaged. Lift your left leg directly behind your body, slightly turning your leg out and pointing your toe. Lift the leg up and down while engaging the glute. Be careful not to arch your lower back. Repeat eight times on each leg.

Plank leg extension pulses: In the same position, pulse your leg three times. Keep to turned out and pointed, and complete three repetitions four times on each leg.

Knee to elbow taps: While on all fours, extend your left leg out and then bring it in to tap your elbow. Repeat eight times on each side.

Side taps: While on all fours, lift your leg up and then lift your leg outwards to tap the side, and lift it back behind your body to your starting position. Repeat eight times.

Leg circles: While on all fours, lift your left leg up and move it in a circle diagonally away from your body and back to the starting position. Repeat eight times on each leg. Next, rotate your circle the opposite way and repeat again for eight times on each leg.

Plank leg and arm pulses: While on all fours lift your leg and opposite arm and pulse eight times. Repeat on the opposite side.

Side leg lift: Lie down on your side, with your arm propping up your upper body and hips stacked on top of each other. Left your top leg up while pointing your toe. Repeat eight times.

Want more workout videos? Check out AKT Motion and start streaming.