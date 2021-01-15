This Brazillian Bum Bum Cream Dupe Made My Butt Feel One Day Old Again

I pay so much attention to the skin on my face, but not nearly enough attention to that of my tush. I realized at the beginning of quarantine (when I had endless time to think about such things), that I had been neglecting my butt’s complexion. Nothing crazy happened—I just couldn’t remember the last time I gave it any form of nourishment, which it so clearly deserves. As I went on a hunt for a new butt firming cream, I had a few qualifications that had to be met.

First, it had to be affordable—I didn’t want to buy one expensive jar of miracle cream and never get around to purchasing more. Compliance is the most important rule in adopting a new skincare step. I knew I wanted to maintain the habit of hydrating my skin so it stayed tight and smooth. Second, it had to work; I knew there had to be some kind of fix consumers were raving about that I merely hadn’t discovered yet. And lastly, I wanted my peach skin to feel as smooth and soft as my face skin…because why not?

After perusing copious reviews, I decided to try Advanced Clinicals Collagen Skin Rescue Lotion. The SOLE complaint I could find on these formulas (it’s sold alongside a retinol lotion) was that once someone found it cheaper in person at Walmart (hot tip, if you live near a Walmart). One reviewer even writes, “Don’t bother paying $50 to $150 for moisturizer and anti-aging products. These are the real deal at a fraction of the price.” With so many more reviews like this one, I decided to give it a try. Plus, anything you buy on Amazon is totally returnable, so I figured there was limited risk.

Perhaps the most famous booty cream on the market is Sol de Janeiro’s Brazillian Bum Bum Cream. I’ve used this before and the smell alone is enough to make you want to splurge on it. Ingredients like caffeine-rich Guaraná Extract, fast-absorbing Cupuaçu Butter, and acai oil help give your bum the vitamins, antioxidants, and wake up (hello, caffeine!) call lit needs, which is why it’s become a fan favorite over the years. But if you’re looking for a dupe, Advanced Clinicals is the way to go.

Unlike Sol de Janeiro’s, Advanced Clinicals collagen cream has zero smell, but you can get two 16 ounce tubs for just $19.99 total. Key ingredients like hydrolyzed collagen (broken-down collagen that absorbs faster), aloe barbadensis leaf juice (an anti-inflammatory), and camellia sinensis leaf extract (green tea antioxidant) work together to get the job done. I purchased my first tub in May of this year, and I’m still using it. I use it on my bum every time I get out of the shower, so that’s a lot of uses over a now seven-month period.

Within about a week of slathering after every shower, I noticed my butt was looking better. The appearance of cellulite and overall sagginess was going down, but perhaps the most noticeable improvement was that my butt finally felt as soft as my face. I’ve literally started rubbing it (yes, my butt) in bed at night, and I’m soothed by how soft and supple my skin feels. No, that’s not weird! It’s self-love!

Though my 16 ounce tub is still going strong, I’ll definitely be purchasing this again as soon as I run out. Since it’s long-lasting and affordable, I’m more likely to keep up with the routine which is what I was after from the beginning. Now that I’ve started moisturizing my butt there’s no stopping me. Just wait until June when the world can (hopefully) see her again in all her glory.