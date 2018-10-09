12 Buzzy Beauty Products Made Just for Your Backside

The connotations behind someone asking “Does this make my butt look big?” have changed a lot in the past 10 years. We have finally embraced the booty. We want to show off our booties—not hide them. Butt-selfies (belfies) are a thing, now. Jen Setler (squat queen) has 12.4M+ Instagram followers. It was only a matter of time before beauty brands took note of this shift and gave the people what they wanted: booty products! (Pun severely intended.)
Today, you can find masks, oils, creams, lotions, srubs and more that are meant to be used on your bum—and a lot of them are all natural or vegan! Get cheeky and exfoliate your cheeks in the shower. There is so much love you can show to your derrière now, so what are you waiting for?
Anese.co "Down with the Thickness." Collagen Booty Mask
The product name alone is amazing. This pink clay mask can be used on other areas of your body too, and it smells like a ripe peach. (Shout-out to the peach emoji!) Pro-vitamin B5 and B3 work to nourish the skin while the collagen plumps your bum.
$35 at Anese.co
Photo:
Anese.co
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
It's pronounced "boom boom," and it's a full body cream, but Brazilian booties are famous, and this product knows it. It works to tighten skin with Guaraná extract, Cupuaçu butter, açaí oil and coconut oil. The 16.9 oz size sold out. You don't have to go for that large of a jar, but definitely show love to your booty, and grab a 25mL – 240mL size.
Available at Amazon
Photo:
Sol de Janeiro
Bawdy Beauty "Squeeze It" Citrus Butt Mask
It's a sheet mask for your butt! And it says "Squeeze" on one cheek and "It" on the other. How cute? This particular mask brightens and rejuvenates by evening skin tone with grapefruit, cucumber, orange peel and lemon. Bawdy Beauty also has booty masks for hydrating, firming and detoxing.
Available at Amazon
Photo:
Bawdy Beauty
Anese.co "That Booty Tho." Walnut Shell Booty Scrub
This vegan booty scrub has great reviews on helping with derrière acne. Just mix with water in the shower, lather and exfoliate those buns! It's also rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids and can be used as a body scrub.
$28 at Anese.co
Photo:
Anese.co
Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub
Technically a body scrub, this vegan product has a picture of a cute booty on it, so we all know where to show the love. It tackles breakouts, scars and other marks with its blend of coffee grinds, almond oil, vitamin E and sea salt. Frank Body also has different-scented scrubs like coconut and peppermint and even a shimmer scrub.
Available at Amazon
Photo:
Frank Body
LUSH "Rump" Bottom Rub
This vegan gold-dusted rub uses avocado butter, rose water and aloe vera to boost your booty. If you need to wear tight gear for running or cycling, this floral lotion also really helps with friction and chafing.
$22.95 at LUSH
Photo:
LUSH Cosmetics
BodyBlendz "Sugar Glow" Coffee Scrub
This body scrub will leave your skin glowing with sugar crystals, ground coffee beans and jojoba oil. It also smells like caramel, so everyone will love hugging you after!
$15.99 at BodyBlendz
Photo:
BodyBlendz
Maelys Cosmetics "B-Tight" Lift & Firm Buttocks Mask
Meant for the booty and thigh areas, this mask restores and tightens skin. The key ingredient used is pink pepperslim, which is eigh times more effective at burning fat than caffeine alone. And who doesn't love a pink mask?
$69 at Maelys Cosmetics
Photo:
Maelys Cosmetics
Anese.co "Have You Seen My Underwear?" Caffeinated Booty Oil
This vegan watermelon booty oil wakes up your cheeks with its caffeinated formula. Arabica coffee bean oil firms the skin while watermelon oil hydrates it. Booty-ful!
Available at Amazon
Photo:
Anese.co
Harper + Ari Rosé Sugar Cubes
One of these cute cubes is the perfect amount to exfoliate your whole body. Break up the cube in the shower and massage into your skin. They also come in different scents like coconut, peach, coffee, lemon and more!
Available at Amazon
Photo:
Harper + Ari
Nannette de Gaspé "Tush" Plumping & Lifting Techstile Infusers
This five-week treatment is formulated to increase volume and skin elasticity to the bum area with hyaluronic sodium and marine collagen. And the reusable body reshaping pads are made up of 94 percent natural ingredients.
$175 at Dermstore
Photo:
Nannette de Gaspé
Maask Bamboo Charcoal Butt Cheek Mask
This booty cheek mask also works as an exfoliating scrub. Bamboo-activated charcoal, witch hazel, MSM, vitamin C and spirulina work to detoxify, brighten and firm your bum. Just apply, leave on for 10 to 20 minutes and shower off.
Available at Amazon
Photo:
Maask