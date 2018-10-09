12 Buzzy Beauty Products Made Just for Your Backside

The connotations behind someone asking “Does this make my butt look big?” have changed a lot in the past 10 years. We have finally embraced the booty. We want to show off our booties—not hide them. Butt-selfies (belfies) are a thing, now. Jen Setler (squat queen) has 12.4M+ Instagram followers. It was only a matter of time before beauty brands took note of this shift and gave the people what they wanted: booty products! (Pun severely intended.)

Today, you can find masks, oils, creams, lotions, srubs and more that are meant to be used on your bum—and a lot of them are all natural or vegan! Get cheeky and exfoliate your cheeks in the shower. There is so much love you can show to your derrière now, so what are you waiting for?