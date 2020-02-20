Busy Philipps Proudly Shows Off Her Moles in Un-Retouched Olay Campaign

If you follow Busy Philipps on Instagram, you know the actress-author-host shares her life as unfiltered as possible. She consistently shows her face post-workout without a stitch of makeup. That’s one reason why Philipps’ new Olay campaign is so on-brand. When she posts to Instagram stories, fans are always asking her about her moles, which she says she’s both not ashamed of (and why should she be?) and has gotten them checked out by a derm, thank you very much. They’ve been Photoshopped out of images before but with Olay’s new Olay Skin Promise, her skin is her skin—with zero retouching.

The skincare brand was inspired by CVS’s Beauty Mark, a big move the retailer took in 2018 to show Photoshop-free images to make a positive impact on customers’ mental health and wellness. The Olay Skin Promise logomark will appear on ads across digital, print and TV by 2021, to promise the people in the ads haven’t been retouched. This goes for influencers on social media, too.

“I have to say, seeing my face and our @olay ad all over Times Square this morning was beyond surreal. I’m so proud of the commitment Olay has made to ZERO RETOUCHING in ALL OF THEIR ADVERTISING!” Phillips wrote on Instagram. She stars in the “My Olay” print campaign alongside model Denise Bidot and YouTuber Lilly Singh.

“WE LOOKED GREAT TWENTY-TWO STORIES TALL,” Phillips wrote. Each posed alongside popular Olay products, including the Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer.

Here’s to more real skin and fewer Instagram filters in 2020.

