Busy Philipps Has Mastered the Blonde Hair, Dark Brows Combo

Few celebs are as entertaining as Busy Philipps on Instagram. From car-conversations with her daughter, Birdie, to documenting her recent sinus surgery saga live, we’ve grown accustomed to her approachable style, which includes plenty of beauty adventures, too. Her latest? A new hair and eyebrow color combo.

Yesterday, the “I Feel Pretty” actress posted a series of photos to her Instagram story highlighting her updated look. After a short stint with rosé hair in April, she opted for blonde tresses with dark brown roots. But thanks to hairstylist, Tracey Cunningham, those roots now blend in with the rest of her updated platinum and buttery blonde hue.

Although it might seem subtle, Philipps blonde is, as she says, more “blonde.” As for her eyebrows, she stayed away from the blonde-on-blonde look and had Kristie Streicher dye them a darker brown. We’re not saying we wished she went Angelina Jolie circa “Gone in 60 Seconds,” but it would’ve been a look.

However, we do love this blonde hair and bold eyebrow power-duo.