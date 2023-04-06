This Ultra-Hydrating $7 Shea Butter Balm ‘Works Wonders’ on Eczema & ‘Smells Like the Beach’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Just because summer temperatures approach doesn’t mean dry skin goes away. For those who have chronically dry skin or deal with eczema, warmer weather doesn’t necessarily mean a relief from dry, flaky skin. That’s why this Burt’s Bees hydra balm is so perfect. It gets to work targeting dry skin while also simultaneously smelling like the beach. It’ll put you in that summer mood while also adding a serious boost of hydration wherever you need it.

To get your hands on this balm, you have to go to Target or shop at Target.com. This product is completely exclusive to the one-stop shop, so you’ll only find it there. But since it’s less than $9 per bottle for 4 ounces of product, it’s the easiest *add to cart* choice you’ll ever make.

Burt’s Bees Shea + Creamy Coconut Balm

The natural inclusion of coconut oil is what gives this balm it’s beachy smell. One reviewer wrote, “This lotion feels so nice on my skin! I have psoriasis so I have to be careful with that I use but this lotion doesn’t make it worse at all. And a huge bonus for me…it smells like the beach!”

This product line earns the Target Zero seal of approval, meaning that the ingredients and packaging of the product either can be recycled, uses less plastic, or can be refillable. It’s also made with a 100 percent natural origin formula, meaning the product is made without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS, and is Leaping Bunny Certified.

The key ingredients that target dry skin are vitamin E, coconut oil, responsibly sourced shea and beeswax.

“This is a great lotion,” wrote another shopper. It’s “perfect for sensitive skin. My fiance even uses on his eczema. Works wonders! Keep your skin hydrated this winter with this awesome soothing and healing lotion.”

If you’re a fan of the lotion and Burt’ Bees low-waste packaging, it’s also available in a lip balm.

Burt’s Bees Shea + Coconut Oil Paper Tube Lip Balm

Like the hydra balm, the lip balm also earns a Target Zero approval. The balm is formulated with shea butter and coconut oil for lasting hydration on the lips. Plus, the tube is made from over 90 percent recycled materials and paper so you can feel better about choosing this plastic-free option.