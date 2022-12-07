It’s Decided: These Burt’s Bees Gift Sets Are The Perfect Stocking Stuffers For All of Your Loved Ones

Scroll To See More Images

If you take a peek at my holiday shopping list, you’ll notice it’s missing one very important but often overlooked item: stocking stuffers. If I’m being honest, stocking stuffers are my least favorite part about holiday shopping, but I realize it’s actually a great opportunity to get creative. What’s affordable and tiny enough to slip into a stocking? Small gift sets, of course!

Gift sets come in all different shapes and sizes, but I’ve found ones that are tailor-made for stockings. Burt’s Bees, the creator of everyone’s O.G. favorite chapsticks, has really outdone itself with this year’s holiday gift sets.

For example, this four-pack of chapsticks houses the most festive and delicious flavors, such as Peppermint, Shortbread Cookie, Salted Caramel and Cranberry Spritz. If they’re not about super sugary flavors, there are plenty of other options. Go for a set of the brand’s signature yellow tube chapstick or stock up on this adorable trio that would look great hanging from their tree.

They’ll love emptying their stocking to find any of these trusty Burt’s Bees products. Keep reading for the best Burt’s Bee’s gift sets to drop in their stocking.

Burt’s Bees Festive Fix Gift Set

Gift them all of the best holiday flavors by giving them this limited-edition Festive Fix Gift Set. Peppermint, Shortbread Cookie, Salted Caramel and Cranberry Spritz chapsticks are sure to deliver lots of holiday spirit.

Burt’s Bees Mistletoe Kiss Gift Set

Whether you gift the Mistletoe Kiss Gift Set as a stocking stuffer or tree decoration, they’ll be so happy to have these three lip products in their collection. It comes with the Peony Lip Shimmer, Hibiscus Tinted Lip Balm and Pomegranate Moisturizing Lip Balm (a.k.a. everything they need to prep for a holiday season full of smooches).

Burt’s Bees Classic Gift Set

If they’re the type to stick to classics only, there’s nothing better than Burt’s Bees’ signature chapstick that comes in the yellow tube we all know and love. Four tubes will have them set for a long, long time.

Burt’s Bees Winter Variety Gift Set

Your Starbucks-obsessed friend will fall in love with this chapstick set of Vanilla Maple, Chai, Pumpkin Spice and Pomegranate.

Burt’s Bees Fruit Gift Set

Calling all fruit lovers, this four-pack features Sweet Mandarin, Watermelon, Dragonfruit and Pomegranate.

Burt’s Bees Assorted Gift Set

This gift set includes year-round flavors that’ll keep their lips nice and nourished. Original, Cucumber, Coconut and Vanilla will leave their lips so happy.