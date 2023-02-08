Shoppers Are Running Through Bottles of This $14 Facial Oil That Leaves Eye Wrinkles ‘Almost Completely Gone’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Burt’s Bees has been a drugstore staple for as long as I can remember (I used its acne-prone line during the majority of my teenage years and swore by it.) Since then, I’ve associated the brand with being transformative yet always gentle on the skin; its affordable formulas boast simple yet effective ingredients that you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg for. Burt’s Bees Facial Oil is a prime example—it has earned glowing remarks from shoppers for its wide range of healing abilities, primarily when it comes to anti-aging.

“I was skeptical. Don’t wear makeup except for mascara. Regularly moisturize, but as I’m aging I was looking for something a little more caring for my face,” raved one reviewer who loves the product. “I use it in the morning and evening, then moisturize after allowing it a few minutes to absorb and no more crows feet or dry lines below my lip. Can’t say enough about this product.”

The ‘miracle elixir’ contains a special blend of rosehip seed extract, jojoba oil and evening primrose oil which makes your skin look and feel its best. Together, they protect your complexion from premature aging after regular contact with environmental aggressors while also offering intense hydration that keeps your face soft and supple.

Back to how Burt’s Bees keeps its ingredient list pristine: The facial oil is dermatologist-tested and made without the use of parabens, phthalates, SLS or petrolatum, so even those with ultra-sensitive skin can incorporate it into their regimens.

In fact, reviewers with fickle skin highly recommend it. Just take it from this diehard fan: “My skin is very sensitive to change and this product caused no reaction…From the very first day of use, I noticed a big change in my skin. The small wrinkles around my eyes were almost completely gone! I have used lots of different eye products, some very expensive, and none have worked like this,” they raved, going on to say that their skin “radiates all day” and has received “lots of compliments,” so much so that people cannot believe their age.

While you could easily take a trip to your local CVS or Walgreens to scoop up the facial oil in person, Amazon is currently offering the hot seller at discount; score a bottle of your own for less than $15 right now. Make sure to sign up for subscribe and save deliveries so you can always keep your stash stocked (and for less, at that.)