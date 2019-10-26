Burt’s Bees is Spreading Awareness About Climate Change; Here’s How You Can Also Make a Difference

Scroll To See More Images

Ethical beauty brand Burt’s Bees is a trusted label when it comes to natural-focused skincare and cosmetics, and while they’ve been a major advocate for pollinator health for over a decade, the brand recently took a very public stance on climate change to protest the widespread dismissal of such environmental issues during the UN Climate Summit last month. On September 26, the brand blacked out their content across social media channels as a part of their new campaign to raise awareness to the harmful effects and to spread the idea that our future relies heavily on nature, and how we take care of her. Burt’s Bees partnered with National Geographic to launch the Burt’s Bees #ChangeForNature campaign, and when the social media “lights” turned back on, the brand encouraged consumers to make a pledge to embark on their endeavor to cut down on food waste and single-use plastics for the sake of well, our environment’s vitality. According to Burt’s Bees’ co-founder, Roxanne Quinbly,“we take from nature, and so we must protect it. We believe people and organizations – large and small – have the power to take action and make a difference. That’s why Burt’s Bees is donating $10 to the National Geographic Society for each person who makes a ChangeForNature commitment.

13 Reasons Why actress Alisha Boe also joined Burt’s Bees for their campaign, by becoming their new spokesperson and using her platform to spread awareness. She encourages her followers to make their pledge to Burt’s Bees, who donates a $10 to the National Geographic Society for each pledge they receive. Taking on this role was a natural move for Boe, who plays her part in protecting mother nature by eating a plant-based diet, avoiding single-use plastics, and remaining committed to raising awareness to maintain a thoughtful dialogue about environment and climate change. “Climate change is incredibly important because it affects our future and the generations to come. I feel like it’s been ignored for a very long time and it’s important for us, my generation and younger people, because it’s our future and we don’t to be limited by the repercussions of generations before us neglecting our environment. Which is why it’s important for us, collectively, to make a change,” she says.

Aside from Burt’s Bees campaign, the brand also has major plans to help fight climate change, as well as to help beauty enthusiasts reduce their footprints. “While we’ve passed many milestones in sustainability over the brand’s 35-year journey, Burt’s Bees is always striving to do more. For example, we send zero waste-to-landfill through our composting and waste sorting process, and still aim to reduce our waste-to-energy to less than 10% of our overall waste. With 18.5% waste-to-energy in 2019, this means aggressively seeking new ways to recycle or divert waste,” says the brand. They’re also looking to refine their sourcing process as an area of growth because “we strive to care for both the natural world and people our sources originate.”

In addition to your pledge, there are also several other ways that you too can help spread awareness and cut down on the carbon footprint as a thoughtful consumer. For instance, Boe takes her sustainable practices on-set — not just in her personal life. “On-set, we are environmentally friendly because everything is paperless, script wise. They also installed dispensers for reusable water bottles. There have been fires in Northern California for the last two years and that’s a direct result of climate change and temperatures rising, so our set is very environmentally aware and mindful to try to not attribute to that.” Burt’s Bees also offered us a few tips for responsible consumerism.

Look for products that avoid over-packaging and use mixed-materials

“Mixed materials such as weights or magnets (which aren’t recyclable). [They should} include high levels of sustainable materials, such as recycled paper in cartons or PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) plastic in bottles.”

Seek out brands that maximize recyclability

“For example, through our Recycle On Us partnership with TerraCycle, all Burt’s Bees products can be recycled, regardless of regional differences in facilities.”

Be informed on how the beauty brands (and other brands you support) operate

” If you’re really committed, many sustainable brands now feature sustainability reports to transparently share how they’re doing on various goals. Burt’s Bees has issued sustainability reports since 2012, measuring both our successes and continued work in territories such as zero-waste-to-landfill, carbon neutral certification, and sourcing.”

