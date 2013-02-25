The “Burning My Hair Off” Video: An Expert’s Opinion of What Went Wrong

Many of us watch YouTube beauty “vloggers” to learn tips and tricks for how to do a fishtail braid or smokey eye, so when we come across a video that goes horribly wrong, several red flags are raised. The video “Burning My Hair Off” went viral last week, instilling fear in many subscribers that the vloggers that they love and adore on YouTube may not really know what they are talking about. So, we decided to talk to a professional hairstylist about what really went wrong with that hair tutorial – and why Tori Locklear may have really burned off her poor, poor hair.

Gwynne Mims, a celebrity hairstylist and lead stylist for Ojon gave us the following tips for curling hair with a wand, pointing out where Tori went wrong:

1. Make sure your hair is 100 percent dry before taking out the curling iron.

2. Apply a heat protectant evenly throughout the hair (select a product with ingredients specifically designed to form a barrier on the hair against heat of an iron. A leave in conditioner is not enough – try Ojon’s Rare Blend Oil or Ojon Instant Restorative Hair Serum).

3. Use the proper heat setting for your hair type. Fine hair like Tori’s probably would only need to be about 250-300.

4. When Tori says “20 seconds, or longer” – this is not correct, whoa girl! Not necessary. Hold the hair around the wand just long enough that the hair is hot to the touch, then remove from the wand/iron and let the curl cool either in your hand or set as a pin curl. It’s the warming of the hair that forms the curl, but the cooling off of the hair that sets it.