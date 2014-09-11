You Will Now Be Able to Purchase Burberry Items via Twitter

Ladies who follow along with Fashion Week via Twitter, get excited, because Burberry just announced a completely innovative way of using the social media platform. Beginning with their Spring 2015 collection, Burberry will team up with Twitter to allow Twitter users to purchase items on the runway via tweets — the minute they see the products on the runway.

Besides the fact that this is one of the coolest new Twitter features to be released, we’re particularly excited because Burberry will be offering a few of their newest nail polish colors, with a plan to offer their new fragrance, My Burberry, in the future. How will it work? Simply follow along with the Burberry fashion show on Monday, September 15 at 8:00 AM EST on Twitter (and follow @Burberry for tweets). With this new feature, tweets about particular items will have a “Buy” button you can click, for a totally in-app experience with purchasing.

Will you try out the Twitter Buy feature? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

