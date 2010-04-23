Burberry Set to Launch Beauty Line Inspired by Trench Coats

Christopher Bailey in Beverly Hills. Photo: Zimbio

With luxury brands cutting back like a coupon-crazed suburban mom lately, Burberry is bucking the trend. The mega British label that could teach a class on rebranding is gearing up to launch a 96-piece beauty collection, reports WWD.

Beginning in July, Burberry, partnered with beauty licensee Inter Parfums, will offer sheer products for the face with focus on the eyes, cheeks and lips, inspired by the brand’s signature piece, the trenchcoat.

I liked the idea of taking the trenchcoat and the weather as the two things that influence and define the colors, Bailey told the fashion news site. Youve got the naturals from the trenchcoats and from the weather youve got these beautiful stormy grays and stormy blues. Then, when the sun comes out, youve got this glow and youve got lighter tones, as well.”

The collection will range in price from $24 at current exchange for a Lip Definer pencil, to $59 for an 8-g. Sheer Foundation compact.

Rebeling against staid beauty rules, the brand will not produce seasonal beauty collections, but will instead introduce products on an ad hoc basis when inspiration strikes. Initial distribution will be limited, with just 30 doors worldwide, including a U.K. exclusive at Harrod’s, and Nordstrom in the U.S.

With projected U.S. sales as much as $1.3 million for the first year, jumping on the beauty bandwagon seems to be an inspired revelation. Burberry currently also has several apparel lines, fragrance, jewelry and accessories in their repetoire.

As for Hermione fans, Emma Watson may currently front Burberry Prorsum, but Bailey is going the mannequin route for beauty. The label booked Lily Donaldson, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Nina Porter for the ads shot by Mario Testino, and outfitted the ladies in what else, Burberry trenches.

I didnt want it to be about any one specific type or muse or face, Bailey told WWD. I like the fact that its the same makeup on all of them, but it expresses their individuality.

Related:

Beauty Crazed – Burberry Beauty