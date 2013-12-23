Beauty Buzz: Burberry Launches Brit Rhythm for Women, Meagan Good’s Hair Nightmare, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz
1. Curious about what to do with all of the makeup brushes in the set you just got? Here’s the breakdown. [Makeup.com]
2. The lazy girl’s guide to looking good in your pajamas on Christmas morning. [Daily Makeover]
3. Celebrities, they’re just like us: Meagan Good had some awful experiences at the hair salon. [Allure]
4. The latest in nail stickers? Cats. [The Cut]
5. Burberry is adding female Brit Rhythm to its perfume offerings. [WWD]
Image via WWD