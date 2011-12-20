Burberry Holiday Makeup Look: Wendy Rowe Talks Us Through

Burberry has released their 2011 Holiday beauty look on stunning model Cara Delevingne, created by makeup artist Wendy Rowe. The look is classically Burberry, with a sheer yet luminous eye and berry stained lips.

In the video, Wendy talks us through how she swept the shadow across the lids as well as added Burberry Fresh Glow for dewy skin. To get the stained lip look, Rowe added Burberry’s Lip Mist in the middle of the lips for a touch of color. Get all of her tips below to mimic the look this holiday season!