Spring Nail Ideas: When Bunnies and Nails Collide

As we finally begin to see some warmer weather, our thoughts instantly turn to spring nail art trends – what colors and designs will we start to deck our fingers with now that the weather has brightened up? The only sensible person to answer this question for us was nail aficionado Miss Pop. Known for her fabulous nail art and spot-on tips and tricks, we paired eight of her spring trends with two of our newest friends from the Humane Society – Hop and Athena. Both of the bunnies that you see in these images (because, spring!) are available for adoption, and are the sweetest little rabbits we’ve ever met. Plus, they clearly love and recognize a good manicure. Scroll on to get inspired for the new season and get advice for how to tackle these looks yourself.

When you typically think of a plaid nail, your mind generally goes to the Christmas season. Miss Pop changed that with this pastel plaid pattern, noting that if you switch out your nail colors with brights, you instantly give this classic a new twist. (Colors Used: Essie’s I’m Addicted; Deborah Lippmann Baby Love; Essie’s Sittin Pretty; OPI Need Sunglasses)

While Hop was busy munching on flowers, we were distracted by this gorgeous blue graffiti nail. Miss Pop recommends using an iridescent glitter top coat or glitter flakes from the craft store to really add an extra “layer” to your graffiti. (Colors Used: Essie Mint Candy Apple, Deborah Lippmann I’ll Take Manhattan, Chanel Mediterranee)

Since we were working with bunnies, we of course had to pay homage and create a psychedelic bunny nail. We used all pastels to really keep it on trend for spring, but if you ever want to create a character on your nail, Miss Pop says not to sweat it. “You can always clean up your lines with a paint brush dipped in acetone or nail polish remover.” (Colors Used: Deborah Lippmann’s Build Me Up Buttercup; Deborah Lippmann’s Blue Orchid; Deborah Lippmann’s Tip Toe Through the Tulips; Essie’s Cascade Cool; Essie’s Blanc)

Negative space manicures are still very “in” for spring, but paired with pastel glitter makes them that much more fun. Miss Pop recommends using French tip guides to create the mini moon at the base of your nail and the French tip, but place them down before applying your base coat. Then, lift them when the polish has set. (Colors Used: Essie Blue Rhapsody; Nails Inc Bloomsbury Way; Essie Borrowed & Blue)

What better way to bring on spring than with donuts on your nails? Obviously you can paint any food you love, but we thought donuts would look great in a variety of pastel shades (and frosting!) – do you see our pastel trend here? Miss Pop noted that you can use the bottle brush to create the donut rounds, but then go back in with a dotter or bobby pin end for the frosting. (Colors Used: Essie’s Blanc; Deborah Lippmann Build Me Up Buttercup; Deborah Lippmann Tip Toe Through the Tulips; Nails Inc Swan Street; Deborah Lippmann’s Shaping Sands; Essie’s Go Ginza)

Get the floral play on the negative space manicure by using a striper brush to create those small and delicate petals. Miss Pop recommends using the striper brush to lay down thick black lines to create the petals first, and then using an opaque color stroke inside those black lines (so you’ll be left with a black border on the outside without having to go back and thinly outline each petal). (Colors Used: OPI Need Sunglasses?; OPI Where Did Suzi’s Man-Go?; China Glaze Kiwi Cool-Ada; Essie Licorice)

For this subtle take on nail art (and a play on both the neutral trend and negative space) Miss Pop suggests using painter’s tape to get a perfectly straight line, without the stress. (Colors Used: Essie’s Neo Whimsical and Deborah Lippmann’s Love in the Dunes)

For a fun spin on bright rainbow colors this spring, try balancing the brights out with a nude shade for some juxtaposition. Miss Pop notes that you don’t need to stress about your horizontal strokes of brights, since you’ll be able to fix them with your nude shades on the other side. (Colors Used: Deborah Lippmann We Are Young; Deborah Lippmann Whip It; Deborah Lippmann Walking On Sunshine; Deborah Lippmann Build Me Up Buttercup; Essie Blanc; Essie Ballet Slippers; Essie Roarrrrange)

Special thanks to the Humane Society of NY for donating their bunnies to us! Both of them are available for adoption here.