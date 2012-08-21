Bunheads: Embrace the Humidity Like a Pro with These Sleek Knots

Even if you’re not a fan of the new ABC Family show, we have to admit the ballerina theme is certainly something that is worth getting behind. From Bunheads to the reality show Breaking Pointe, watching dancers in ballet shoes and slicked back buns has started to seep into our daily beauty looks.

Celebrities from Nicole Richie to Krysten Ritter are fans of the sleek look, and it’s a great way to keep pesky flyaways out of your face when the humidity is too much for you to even bother battling. Take a cue from the above slideshow and get on board with the trend — one that easily transitions into fall. Above you’ll find some of our favorite celebrities rocking the look, in a variety of different ways.

Let us know who you think pulls off the dancer-inspired look best, and if you’ll be (or if you have been) wearing this trend to beat the heat.