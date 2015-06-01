The Best Bun Ideas for a Sticky and Sweat-Free Hair Situation

The “wet hair look” may be trending, but there’s a big difference between that and your strands just being drenched in sweat. That naturally occurring salty substance isn’t the best form of a hair product, often leaving your hair unmanageable, flat, sticking to the back of your neck, and greasy-looking. You could cart around one of those little handbag-sized fans, avoid the sun entirely, or just pull your hair into a fresh and casual updo—the bun.

Because we only like one type of sticky bun (and it has cinnamon and raisins), creating these pretty ‘dos will help keep your strands sweat-free and off the back of your neck all day long.

More From Beauty High:

Cool It: Here’s How to Sweat Less This Summer

3 Pretty French Bun Braid Ideas From YouTube

Summer Haircuts: What’s Trending Now

Subtle Summer Hair Color Ideas

The Best Fuss-Free Summer Hair