The Best Bun Ideas for a Sticky and Sweat-Free Hair Situation

The “wet hair look” may be trending, but there’s a big difference between that and your strands just being drenched in sweat. That naturally occurring salty substance isn’t the best form of a hair product, often leaving your hair unmanageable, flat, sticking to the back of your neck, and greasy-looking. You could cart around one of those little handbag-sized fans, avoid the sun entirely, or just pull your hair into a fresh and casual updo—the bun.
Because we only like one type of sticky bun (and it has cinnamon and raisins), creating these pretty ‘dos will help keep your strands sweat-free and off the back of your neck all day long.
There isn't a time that makes buns more practical (OK, maybe the ballet) than in sweet summertime. Click through to see our favorite pics—including these messy coifs here.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Wrap ribbon, leather lacing, or string around the base of a bun, whether it's at the nape of your neck or sitting on top of your head. The color, texture, and length of chosen material is up to you.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Perhaps a tad avant garde for a trip to the pool, but subtract a bloom or two and you're ready for a wedding. Fresh flowers dress up the simplest of looks. They smell good, too.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Instead of twisting the bun into a tiny coil, pouf it out for a voluminous topknot that's kind of messy but in that purposeful, chic way—i.e. what pretty much every fashion blogger aces.
Photo:
Imaxtree
No headband? No problem. Fold a silk scarf and tie it behind your head for a look that will keep sweat from dripping down your face (foundation's worst nightmare) and fly-aways from becoming visible. Just make sure to cleanse thoroughly later–you don't want to deal with breakouts.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Make a ponytail and divide the style into several smaller sections. Twist each section into a circular coil, pinning it along the way. Each section will wrap around the circular shape before it, making this textured bun.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Here's your example of a "wet hair look" done right. Use gel to slick down the hair at the crown of the head, leaving shorter layers around your face down and slightly dry.
Photo:
Imaxtree
A setting spray is your BFF with this sophisticated chignon. Brush all your hair back for a look that's free of a visible hair line.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Have you ever seen a cooler topknot than this? We love how the base—where you could potentially catch sight of a hair tie or a collection of bobby pins—is hidden by a section of hair wrapped around it.
Photo:
Imaxtree
You can literally create this 'do when you just wake up.
Photo:
Imaxtree
You won't absolutely hate knots (mostly because you don't have to brush these out) when it comes to knotted buns. The more twists and pretty textured knots, the better.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Layers not cooperating? Let the strands that are too short to stay with the rest of your hair run free with an undone coif like this.
Photo:
Imaxtree