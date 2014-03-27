StyleCaster
Share

15 Bun Hairstyles to Copy Immediately

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Bun Hairstyles to Copy Immediately

Ashley Okwuosa
by
15 Bun Hairstyles to Copy Immediately
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Rich Fury/Stringer/Getty Images

There’s some many things to love about a good bun hairstyle. They’re a beautiful way to class things up in winter, spring and fall—and they also keep us looking totally pulled together during the hot months of summer. Seriously, what’s not to love?

MORE: 10 Easy Ways to Put a Creative Twist On the Braided Bun

Whether you’re into a messy top knot or an elegant ballerina look, buns are easily the most aesthetically pleasing and functional of hairstyles. Classy and chic or casual and cool, buns work for practically any occasion, plus they keep your hair styled and out of your face.

MORE: 25 Messy Topknots That Will Make You Sigh with Envy

To give you a fresh set of styles to copy, we’ve pulled together 15 of our favorite bun hairstyles that you can try right now. Take a look at our favorites, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below.

Originally published March 2014. Updated July 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Twist, twist, twist and pin! This sleek bun is perfect to keep summer frizz away, but it's a sophisticated look for the holidays, too.

Photo: Rich Fury/Stringer/Getty Images

This twisted style may look complicated, but all you have to do is braid a ponytail and wrap it into itself for a bun. Easy!

Photo: Davide Gallizio/Imaxtree

We could wear this messy streety style look from Coachella 2017 all day, every day.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

This bun from Jason Wu is a perfectly coiffed way to earn you a few stares of admiration.

Photo: Ivan Lattuada/Imaxtree

A messy bun is the epitomy of cool, and we especially love this one from the Michael Kors runway.

Photo: Matteo Scarpellini/Imaxtree

A cross between a messy and a low bun, opt for this style on casual cool days.

Photo: Matteo Scarpellini/Imaxtree

Short hair? No worries! A teeny-tiny bun still looks amazing.

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

A low bun is a sophisticated but easy look. This one from the Antonio Marras show is a look we'd wear any day.

Photo: Matteo Scarpellini/Imaxtree

We love this ballerina bun, supersized with a bun donut.

Photo: Ivan Lattuada/Imaxtree

The braided bun is a huge trend, but this updo is taken to the next level. The intricate braids add a bohemian flair to an otherwise serious look.

Photo: Antonello Trio/Imaxtree

These elegant style proves simple really is best.

Photo: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

This isn't your typical chignon, but we love this sleek look from Ralph Lauren.

Photo: Ivan Lattuada/Imaxtree

Tease your hair, add tons of dry shampoo, and voila! You've got a messy top knot that screams "model off duty."

Photo: Antonello Trio

Incorporate some waves into your bun for some added surprise!

Photo: Matteo Scarpellini

Because sometimes all a messy topknot needs is a nice, loose bang.

Photo: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Secret Beauty Ingredient: Lavender

Secret Beauty Ingredient: Lavender
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share