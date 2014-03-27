15 Bun Hairstyles to Copy Immediately

There’s some many things to love about a good bun hairstyle. They’re a beautiful way to class things up in winter, spring and fall—and they also keep us looking totally pulled together during the hot months of summer. Seriously, what’s not to love?
Whether you’re into a messy top knot or an elegant ballerina look, buns are easily the most aesthetically pleasing and functional of hairstyles. Classy and chic or casual and cool, buns work for practically any occasion, plus they keep your hair styled and out of your face.
To give you a fresh set of styles to copy, we’ve pulled together 15 of our favorite bun hairstyles that you can try right now. Take a look at our favorites, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below.
Originally published March 2014. Updated July 2017.
Twist, twist, twist and pin! This sleek bun is perfect to keep summer frizz away, but it's a sophisticated look for the holidays, too.
Photo:
Rich Fury/Stringer/Getty Images
This twisted style may look complicated, but all you have to do is braid a ponytail and wrap it into itself for a bun. Easy!
Photo:
Davide Gallizio/Imaxtree
This bun from Jason Wu is a perfectly coiffed way to earn you a few stares of admiration.
Photo:
Ivan Lattuada/Imaxtree
A messy bun is the epitomy of cool, and we especially love this one from the Michael Kors runway.
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini/Imaxtree
A cross between a messy and a low bun, opt for this style on casual cool days.
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini/Imaxtree
Short hair? No worries! A teeny-tiny bun still looks amazing.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
A low bun is a sophisticated but easy look. This one from the Antonio Marras show is a look we'd wear any day.
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini/Imaxtree
We love this ballerina bun, supersized with a bun donut.
Photo:
Ivan Lattuada/Imaxtree
The braided bun is a huge trend, but this updo is taken to the next level. The intricate braids add a bohemian flair to an otherwise serious look.
Photo:
Antonello Trio/Imaxtree
These elegant style proves simple really is best.
Photo:
Mauricio Santana/Getty Images
This isn't your typical chignon, but we love this sleek look from Ralph Lauren.
Photo:
Ivan Lattuada/Imaxtree
Tease your hair, add tons of dry shampoo, and voila! You've got a messy top knot that screams "model off duty."
Photo:
Antonello Trio
Incorporate some waves into your bun for some added surprise!
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini
Because sometimes all a messy topknot needs is a nice, loose bang.
Photo:
Mauricio Santana/Getty Images