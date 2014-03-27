15 Bun Hairstyles to Copy Immediately

There’s some many things to love about a good bun hairstyle. They’re a beautiful way to class things up in winter, spring and fall—and they also keep us looking totally pulled together during the hot months of summer. Seriously, what’s not to love?

Whether you’re into a messy top knot or an elegant ballerina look, buns are easily the most aesthetically pleasing and functional of hairstyles. Classy and chic or casual and cool, buns work for practically any occasion, plus they keep your hair styled and out of your face.

To give you a fresh set of styles to copy, we’ve pulled together 15 of our favorite bun hairstyles that you can try right now. Take a look at our favorites, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below.

Originally published March 2014. Updated July 2017.